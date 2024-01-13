Everything used to be worse: Bayer Leverkusen, once ridiculed as “Vizekusen”, relies on their own strength in the title fight. Bayer starts the new year with pressure, humility and the coach as a problem solver.

EThere are a few interesting experiences in the recent history of Bayer Leverkusen; Experiences that can become valuable in the coming weeks. There is, for example, the autumn championship of the 2009/2010 season, when the club with coach Jupp Heynckes and a team around Sami Hyypiä, today's sports director Simon Rolfes, Arturo Vidal and the young Toni Kroos went into the winter break undefeated as league leaders, just like in the current season went. In the end, Bayern were eleven points ahead again. Above all, the mental strength at the time was not sufficient for the big coup.

However, these exciting spring weeks in 2002 were even more memorable. At the time, Bayer Leverkusen, with world stars like Lucio, Michael Ballack and Zé Roberto, were first in the table until shortly before the end of the season. No team in Europe played more enthusiastically, the Rhinelanders reached the cup final and the final of the Champions League.