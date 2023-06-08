Can Bari be promoted to Serie A? What the regulation says
Can Bari be promoted to Serie A? Many, seeing the Apulian team in the Serie B playoff final, are wondering. The question arises from the fact that Bari is owned by Napoli, the new Italian champion. In fact, the two clubs belong to the De Laurentiis family. We tell you right away: the answer is yes. Bari can go up to Serie A, but there is a but. Once qualification has been obtained, the club will have to change ownership. In particular, more or less what happened in 2021 with Salernitana will have to happen.
In the specific case of Campania, the grenade club, at the time managed by a trust, it was established that it had to be purchased by a new property by December 31, 2021, with the arrival of Danilo Iervolino at the top. Since the De Laurentiis are already owners of Napoli in Serie A, the FIGC regulation imposes the impossibility of making two realities coexist with the same ownership in the same championship.
The rules
At the end of July 2022, the FIGC Federal Council decided to amend the transitional rule of article 16-bis of the NOIF, extending the deadline for the timeshare ban to the beginning of the 2028/29 season. A margin of four years more, therefore, compared to the first deadline, initially set for the dawn of the 2024/25 sports year. At the time, Aurelio and Luigi De Laurentiis defined the FIGC as “an act of common sense, a choice that gives respite to those who have believed in the relaunch of football in recent years by investing huge economic resources”. At the same time, the process was started to waive the appeal presented in the days before to the Collegio di Garanzia dello Sport.
The provision concerns the extension of the prohibition of timeshare between two clubs participating in two different professional championships, while “the regulatory system of art. 16 of the Noif for clubs participating in the same championship has remained unchanged with the obligation to immediately divest of one of the two companies. And the ban also applies to the spouse or relatives “similar to the fourth degree”. The text states that “direct or indirect holdings, management or control situations” are prohibited.
Regarding the obligation to sell the Bari in the case of Serie A, De Laurentiis has always been very clear: “If Bari were to be promoted to Serie A, we will hand them over to someone who will give us guarantees. We would not leave it in the wrong hands“. In short, now all we have to do is wait for the result of the field that will see Cagliari and Bari play in the playoff final, the last chance to return to Serie A.
#Bari #promoted #Serie #regulation
Leave a Reply