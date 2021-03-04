Can Barcelona succeed in overcoming all its crises?

Spanish football club Barcelona suffers from problems with judiciary, debt and vacillating performance, which makes its followers and fans wonder: Will the club be able to overcome all these crises?

His former president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, is before the courts, and his Argentine star and captain, Lionel Messi, dreams of packing his bags, and the club is burdened with debt: this is the worrying situation two days before the election of a new president, and five days after a fateful match in the French capital Paris in the European Champions League.

The arrest of Bartomeu and the search of the club’s headquarters in the context of the “Parsagite” case on Monday, was a complication of the tragedy that has been going on for a year in the Catalan club, mired in its economic, institutional and sporting crises.

Suspected of breach of trust and corruption, Bartomeu and his former aide, Jaume Masferer, spent Monday night in a police station, before taking them to court in Barcelona.

After exercising their right to refrain from speaking, they were granted a “conditional release,” but the investigation is still open regarding the defamation issue on social media that broke out more than a year ago, specifically in February 2020, and targeted many prominent personalities in the club who criticize Bartomeo’s management, Like Messi and defender Gerard Pique or former legendary coach Josep Guardiola.

These latest events represent a black point in the “terrifying” year for Barcelona that started away from Catalonia with the elimination of the semi-finals of the local Super Cup competition at the hands of Atletico Madrid (2-3) in January 2020 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Bartomeu chose that loss as an excuse to overthrow coach Ernesto Valverde, who led him to the league title twice, and Barcelona was at the time leading the League, and replaced him with Quique City, who also did not stay long at the head of the club’s technical management.

This was followed by a series of foreign scandals and a host of sporting disappointments.

Barcelona lost the two “Clasico” matches to Real Madrid, and has not won any title since April 2019 (that is, nearly two years, which is a very long time for Barcelona), and in particular was subjected to two resounding slaps in the Champions League competition: a humiliating loss in front of Bayern Munich 2- 8 in the quarter-finals, the last version in Lisbon, and another recent one at home 1-4 against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the final two weeks ago, waiting for the return match next Wednesday.

Added to this is a global epidemic that has depleted the club’s revenues, and the drama surrounding the future of Messi, who hoped in vain to leave the club last summer and did not extend his contract until now four months before his expected end on June 30th.

All this adds up to the Parsagate scandal, and the negotiations over a wage cut for players.

In short, while three candidates for the club’s presidency are seeking the votes of 110,000 contributing supporters entitled to vote on Sunday, Barcelona appears like a boat burdened by an astronomical debt (more than a billion euros, according to the club), and has been somehow managed by a transitional administration since Bartomeu’s resignation in The end of last October.

But throughout its history, this prominent club and icon of Catalan identity has often moved from crisis to crisis, without losing its irresistible thirst for victory.

The successful “Remontada” against Seville on Wednesday in the Copa del Rey semi-finals suggests that Barcelona, ​​who has been crowned five times the Champions League title, is a monster despite his injury and will not surrender to Paris Saint-Germain next Wednesday.