Over the years, players have seen the return of classic characters who had long been forgotten or relegated to secondary roles, such as Crash and Spyro. However, some players would like to see the return of other famous names, such as Banjo-Kazooie. There is some possibility? Phil Spencer – CEO of Microsoft Gaming – commented on the issue in an interview with Windows Central.

Spencer sent a message to fansunderlining how he is aware of their requests, but from his point of view it is about finding the right team and the right opportunity to revisit these iconic mascots of the nineties.

Phil Spencer said: “You’ve seen from our history that we haven’t touched all the franchises that people would like us to touch – Banjo fans, I hear you. But it’s true that, when we find the right team and the right opportunity, I love going back to revisiting stories and characters we’ve seen before.”