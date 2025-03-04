Can babies be multilingual from birth? A study in Ghana analyzes

In Ghanamultilingualism is not only a possibility, but a reality from the first months of life. A study empirical led by psycholingüistas Natalie Boll-Avetisyan and Paul O. Omane, from the University of Potsdam, has shown that the you drink Ghanese are exposed still broad and diverse linguistic spectrum from birth. The research, published in the magazine Cognitive Developmenthas analyzed 121 infants in the capital of the country, ACCRA, and has revealed that most of them are in regular contact with between two and six different languages.

This phenomenon is explained, in part, by the social structure of families in Ghana, where it is common to live in “closed buildings” in which the community plays a crucial role in parenting. “The idea that a child learns only a particular language from a single caregiver, as is usually assumed in Western cultures, does not apply to these communities,” explains Paul O. Omane, the first author of the study. In these environments, children They grow surrounded by constant linguistic interactions With different relatives, neighbors and caregivers.

Direct and indirect exposure to languages

Research has also focused on The difference between direct and indirect linguistics exposure. While some languages, such as Akan, GA or EWE, are mainly learned through contact with caregivers and family members, English is usually incorporated indirectlythrough television, radio and official communication. “The importance of direct linguistic contact for language acquisition is usually highlighted,” says Boll-Avetisyan, “however, our results suggest that indirect contact also plays an essential role in the daily life of children, especially in urban contexts.”

The study Disassemble the ideastill extended in many industrialized countries, that the language acquisition is a linear process and focused on a single language. On the other hand, in societies such as the ghane, the dynamics is much more flexible and diverse. “Most studies on language acquisition have been carried out in Western countries, which usually limits the understanding of multilingualism,” says Professor Boll-Avetisyan.

Similar studies in other parts of the world

Similar studies in other parts of the world support these findings. In Catalonia and the Basque Country, research They have shown that babies exposed to two languages ​​from birth They can differentiate them even before starting to speak. In Canada, the British Columbia University has analyzed how French and English bilingual infants develop cognitive advantages in the perception of sounds. Similarly, a study In Singapore it has shown that simultaneous exposure to four languages ​​(English, Mandarin, Malay and Tamil) does not negatively affect language development, but that Power linguistic adaptability of children.

In the Indiawhere many children grow in highly multilingual environments with Hindi, English and other regional languages, it has been observed that infants acquire a Notable capacity to alternate between languages According to the social context, similar to what is found in Ghana. Research in indigenous communities in Latin America have identified adaptive strategies in children who grow with an indigenous and Spanish language, reinforcing the idea that Multilingualism is a norm in many parts of the world.

Towards a new understanding of language learning

These findings could also change the perception of the way children acquire language in urban environments with high linguistic diversity. “For many children, a multilingual environment is a dynamic and vibrant reality from the beginning,” says Boll-Avetisyan. “Multilingualism is not only an advantage, but a fundamental part of the identity and social structure of children.” In this sense, researchers advocate a broader vision of language acquisition, which takes into account the diversity of cultural contexts and the richness of linguistic experiences that exist in the world.