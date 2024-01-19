Legal advice

A question came from a reader saying:

I have a financial case, in which a ruling was issued in my favor for a large amount of money, and I imposed a travel ban against the accused. I have currently been outside the country for five years, and I do not have any acquaintances or relatives in the Emirates to follow up on the case, but from time to time I inspect the progress of the case. The case is submitted through the court’s website.

Please advise me, what should I do since I cannot appoint a lawyer to follow up on the execution of the ruling, knowing that I am going through difficult financial circumstances?

The legal advisor, Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif, said that in light of your difficult financial circumstances, by which you mean your inability to hire a lawyer, you can now, and in light of the recently issued law regulating the legal profession, appoint a lawyer and agree with him that he will receive his fees through the money he collects in the file. Execution. You can also follow up on the execution yourself through the electronic system of the court in which the judgment is being implemented and submit requests to inquire about the bank accounts of the person against whom the execution was executed and his property, whether real estate, vehicles, salary, or other relevant authorities in the state, and seize them.

