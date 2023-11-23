Asthma is a chronic inflammatory disease of the airways. When you have asthma, the bronchi tend to be inflamed, so they are more closed than they should be. This causes air to not circulate well through them. Because bronchi are to air what pipes are to water, people with asthma have a harder time breathing. The causes of asthma are not clear. There seems to be a genetic susceptibility. This does not mean that there is a specific gene involved, but rather that in some people there is a certain genetic weakness and certain stimuli such as allergies or virus infections trigger a series of signals that cause the body itself to generate chronic inflammation of the bronchi.

To control inflation, inhalers based on medications called corticosteroids are mainly used. These drugs act on the lung, they practically do not pass into the systemic route (the rest of the body), and what they do is reduce inflammation. When the inflammation goes down, breathing returns to normal. It is also true that patients do not respond in all cases. Sometimes higher doses of inhaled corticosteroids are required and in other cases, biological drugs may be required.

Biological drugs are injected and act on specific cells that cause inflammation, such as eosinophils or their receptors in the lung membrane. And what they achieve is that the eosinophils practically disappear or greatly reduce their number and in this way the inflammation is also achieved. This treatment has been used in the last fifteen years.

The most common thing is that asthma in boys and girls begins with an allergic-type illness. And there are cases of minors who have asthma in childhood and in adulthood it can disappear. We do not know why. This does not happen when asthma begins in adults. These cases in which the disease appears when the person is an adult are usually more common in women. It is also more common for the disease to be suffered by patients who live in polluted environments, such as cities.

Uncontrolled asthma can cause a feeling of suffocation, making it harder for the person to breathe, and making them unable to exert themselves. If it is something very abrupt, because sometimes crises occur and the bronchi close abruptly, that person may have to go to the emergency room to have corticosteroids injected to try to reduce that inflammation.

Years ago, when current treatments did not exist, a person could die from an asthma attack. Now it is much rarer because there are effective treatments and the sick respond and there are usually no problems. But it is also true that we see that asthmatic patients who smoke can have more serious attacks and may have to be admitted to an ICU.

Belen Gomez She is a pulmonologist at the Virgen de la Victoria Hospital in Málaga and a researcher at the Biomedical Research Institute.

Question sent via email byAda Veiga

Coordination and writing:Victoria Toro

We respond is a weekly scientific consultation, sponsored by the Dr. Antoni Esteve Foundation and the L'Oréal-Unesco 'For Women in Science' program, which answers readers' questions about science and technology. They are scientists and technologists, members of AMIT (Association of Women Researchers and Technologists), who answer these questions.

