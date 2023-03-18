artificial intelligences (AI) are trendy. Large technology companies are at the beginning of the race to have the best automated technology, which is why not a few are concerned about the scope that AI can have. Under this understanding, in this note we will tell you if ChatGPT he is able to replace a doctor.

In the midst of the artificial intelligence boom, numerous studies have come out that alarm about the jobs that are at risk of disappearing due to the use of AI, since these mechanisms are being trained to replace human labor, while at the same time They would be faster and more efficient.

One of the most famous AI is ChatGPT, which since its launch in November 2022 It has sparked a whole series of comments, accusations, criticism and praise from different sectors.

Thus, ChatGPT has been used for different purposes, from structuring poems to simulating appointments and interviews, as well as writing different types of text.

However, there are many who wonder about the reliability of OpenIA technology when questioned about health-related issues, to the point that it has been questioned whether it would be able to replace a health professional. .

Faced with this question, Elmer Huerta, Peruvian-American physicianbegan to analyze the operation and potential of ChatGPT in various chapters of his podcast entitled “En Consulta con el Dr. Huerta”, which is broadcast by CNN Spanish and on his channel Spotify.

Thus, according to the doctor, despite the fact that OpenAI’s AI is impressive and, to a certain extent, fun, it should be taken into account that has certain limitations and risks when addressing health issues.

In this sense, Dr. Huerta pointed out that there are three reasons why ChatGPT could not replace a doctor: on the one hand, the AI ​​does not have its own knowledgesince your data source is what you find on the internet, data that may be incomplete or erroneous.

For his part, the health professional emphasized that ChatGPT cannot assess the clinical status of a patientjust as it cannot make a diagnosis or prescribe a thought.

Likewise, Huerta remarked that ChatGPT can generate conflicting or misleading responses if you are asked ambiguous questions or if you are given false information. Meanwhile, AI can be manipulated or used for malicious purposes by people who want to spread false data or harmful information.