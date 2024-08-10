There Chinaduring the World Conference of Earthquake, showed How Artificial Intelligence Can Help Prevent Earthquakes in the Future. The demonstration, or presumed such, was made through simulations with the intervention of a Professor from Beijing. This “experiment” is not only valid for earthquakes, but also for other dramatic events such as fires and pandemics. But let’s see, in detail, how artificial intelligence can be a great tool for prevention.

How AI Can Prevent Earthquakes

Through Generative AIfuturistic skyscrapers are projected which then end up collapsing to the ground. The instrument, in particular, focuses on what the critical points of a building could be, calculating the trajectory of the debris during a collapse and suggest to those who are evacuating the safest area to go to. Certainly a very interesting novelty and, above all, a just cause carried out by artificial intelligence that many still view with skepticism, but which in this case proves to be very useful and could even save lives.

Logo of the world conference on earthquake engineering (wcee 2024)

Professor Lu’s words

During the 18th World Conference on Earthquake Engineering (WCEE 2024)held at Milan at the beginning of July and which had China among its protagonists, the Professor Xinzheng Luof Tsinghua University in Beijing, who highlighted how This AI is independent of historical data, but takes physics into accountas the other models are not very close to reality in his opinion.

His words on the simulation: “We start from millions of drawings and from human experience, generate structural designs from scratch for several new cases…”. And he added, furthermore, that thanks to 2D and 3D animations it is possible “see like in a movie the damage to each building that was caused by a hypothetical earthquake in your citymoment by moment. And it helps non-experts understand some mechanisms better, for example how population density impacts the resilience of a city“.