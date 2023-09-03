Paris (AFP) – From sensors to reduce the energy needs of machines to less polluting concrete, can artificial intelligence (AI) contribute to decarbonizing the industry?

It is the bet of many companies. Some emerging companies, such as the American Watershed, the German Carbme or the French Greenly, propose to measure and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in industries.

Beyond ChatGPT, which has generated controversy, AI applications are infinitely numerous, especially to provide greater traceability, the main element of decarbonization.

In this context, AI can play an important role, estimates Geoffroy Petit, a specialist on the subject for BearingPoint.

“One of its contributions is its ability to reconstruct part of the data, and project them to provide estimates on emissions related to a product that are as little erroneous as possible,” he explains.

Because while companies can easily tell what they emit directly, it’s less obvious with indirect emissions, including those from their suppliers.

AI could help say to companies: ‘What you do to decarbonise your fleet of vehicles is okay. The problem is the business model, which is based on the entry into the warehouses of thousands of products of which the carbon balance does not dominate, details Léo Génin, environmental consultant at BearingPoint.

A point that is far from being insignificant, since according to a recent report by the consulting firm Capgemini, indirect emissions represented 92% of the total emissions registered by the European companies surveyed last year.

But AI can also be used for other purposes, such as improving manufacturing processes within a plant.

“Thanks to the data that is collected, it is possible to say what are the reasons why it occurs well or badly,” says Paul Pinault, one of the managers of Braincube, a French company that offers digital solutions to companies. This allows evaluating, through millions of data, which will be the industrial processes that consume less energy.

“Environmental impact”

Certain industrialists jumped into the process, such as the French Suez with its Aquadvanced program, to optimize the management of water networks, or the German Siemens, with a device to measure emissions throughout the entire value chain. The American Meta collaborated with the University of Illinois last year in the design of an algorithm to create less polluting concrete.

Beyond the decarbonization of processes and products, AI can also help in making business decisions.

For example: Should a company demolish a building and rebuild it with greener materials, or reuse one part of the site and rebuild the other with recycled materials?

The digital sector represents between 3% and 4% of greenhouse gas emissions in the world, according to a report by the Ecological Transition Agency (Ademe) and Arcep, the telecommunications regulatory authority, in France.

“The question of the return on investment, from an environmental point of view, of these digital infrastructures in relation to the benefits and the promises induced remains something little verified at present,” warns Génin.

In addition, it is necessary that companies want to implement these tools, with potential additional costs in the short term.

The specialists indicate a change of mentality, although slow.

“Previously, companies would contact us saying: ‘I have a quality problem to solve’. Today they say: ‘I have a quality problem and I also want to measure my environmental impact'”, Pinault emphasizes.

To motivate companies, the best thing would be that environmental measures lead to savings. “When financial and climate aspects are combined, companies make decisions much more quickly,” says Petit.