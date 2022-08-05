New York.- As the sun set over Maury Island, just south of Seattle, Ben Goertzel and his jazz fusion band had one of those moments all bands expect: keyboard, guitar, saxophone, and lead singer coming together as if were one.

Dr. Goertzel was on the keys. The band’s friends and family listened from a patio overlooking the beach. And Desdemona, in a purple wig and black dress laced with metal studs, was the lead voice, warning of the Singularity to come, the tipping point where technology can no longer be controlled by its creators.

“The Singularity will not be centralized!” she bellowed. “It will radiate through the cosmos like a wasp!”

After more than 25 years as an artificial intelligence researcher, a quarter-century spent searching for a machine that could think like a human, Dr. Goertzel knew he had finally reached the ultimate goal: Desdemona, a machine he had built , was smart.

But a few minutes later, he realized that this was nonsense.

“When the band consolidated, I felt that the robot was part of our collective intelligence, that it was feeling what we were feeling and doing,” he said. “So I stopped playing and thought about what really happened.”

What happened was that Desdemona, through a kind of fusion between technology and jazz, hit him with a reasonable facsimile of her own words on cue.

Goertzel is the CEO and Chief Scientist of an organization called SingularityNET. He built Desdemona to essentially mimic the language of the books he had written about the future of artificial intelligence.

Many people in the Goertzel camp are not that good at distinguishing between what is real and what they would like to be real.

The most famous recent example is that of an engineer named Blake Lemoine. He worked on artificial intelligence at Google, specifically software that can generate words on its own, which is called a large language model. He concluded that the technology was conscious; his bosses concluded that he was not. He made his convictions public in an interview with The Washington Post, saying, “I know a person when I talk to them. It doesn’t matter if they have a brain made of meat in their heads. Or if they have a billion lines of code.”

The interview caused quite a stir in the world of artificial intelligence researchers, who have been covering it for more than a decade, and among people who don’t normally follow the great advances of linguistic models. One of my mom’s oldest friends emailed her asking if she thought technology was smart.

When they assured him that it was not, his response was swift. “That’s comforting,” she said. Google ultimately fired Lemoine.

For people like my mother’s friend, the notion that current technology somehow behaves like the human brain is a red herring. There is no evidence that this technology is sentient or conscious, two words that describe an awareness of the surrounding world.

That goes for even the simplest form you can find in a worm, said Colin Allen, a University of Pittsburgh professor who explores cognitive abilities in both animals and machines. “The dialogue generated by the large language models does not provide evidence for the kind of sensitivity that even very primitive animals are likely to possess,” he said.

The problem is that the people closest to the technology, the people who explain it to the public, live with one foot in the future. Sometimes you see what you think will happen as much as you see what is happening now.

“There are a lot of guys in our industry who struggle to tell the difference between science fiction and real life,” said Andrew Feldman, CEO and founder of Cerebras, a company that builds massive computer chips that can help accelerate the progress of Artificial Intelligence. .

A leading researcher, Jürgen Schmidhuber, has long claimed that he first built sentient machines decades ago. In February, Ilya Sutskever, one of the most important researchers of the last decade and chief scientist at OpenAI, a lab in San Francisco backed by $1 billion from Microsoft, said current technology could be “slightly sentient.” Several weeks later, Lemoine gave his big interview.

These dispatches from the small, insular, and uniquely eccentric world of artificial intelligence research can be confusing or even frightening to most of us. Science fiction books, movies, and television have taught us to worry that machines will one day become aware of their surroundings and somehow harm us.

Admittedly, as these researchers advance, Desdemona-like moments in which this technology appears to show signs of true intelligence, consciousness, or sentience are becoming more common. It’s not true that engineers in Silicon Valley labs have built robots that can emote, converse, and play lead like a human. Technology can’t do that.

But it has the power to fool people.

The technology can generate tweets and blog posts and even full articles, and as researchers make a profit, it improves the conversation. Although he often talks nonsense, many people, not just researchers, find themselves talking to this type of technology as if it were human.

As it improves and proliferates, ethicists warn that we will need a new kind of skepticism to navigate everything we find on the Internet. And they wonder if we’re up to the task.