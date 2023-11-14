Javier Milei, during a rally. Natacha Pisarenko (AP/LaPresse

Democracy in Argentina is at a crossroads. At the moment in which it celebrates 40 years of democracy, the longest period of democracy that this country has ever experienced, it finds itself facing the specific danger of electing Javier Milei as president, a candidate with explicitly anti-democratic behavior and proposals and, in some cases , openly authoritarian.

At Southern Affairs we recently carried out a study measuring the levels of authoritarianism of presidential candidates in Argentina. The report uses the theoretical framework developed by Steven Levistky and Daniel Ziblatt in their book How democracies die (Editorial Ariel, 2018), which seeks to understand the paradox of how democracies are currently mainly undermined by democratically elected leaderships.

The work of Levitsky and Ziblatt develops four Warning signs of authoritarian behavior. These dimensions and their respective indicators have been taken up in the Southern Affairs study as a reference to evaluate the level of authoritarianism of the presidential candidates based on their public statements. When evaluating the interventions of Milei and his close team, practically all the alerts of threats to democracy are turned on. Here I return to some.

A first dimension that Levitsly and Ziblatt propose is the rejection (or low commitment) to the rules of the democratic game. In a television interview, where, when asked “do you believe in democracy?”, Milei’s response was “I think it has many errors” and, when cross-examined, she evades the answer by answering about Arrow’s theorem. According to this theorem, when you have to choose between various alternatives there is no way to reach a satisfactory decision through democratic means. Likewise, she has stated on several occasions that she will take measures openly contrary to the National Constitution. For example, after the primary elections she maintained that “we are facing the end of the caste model, based on that atrocity that where there is a need a right is born, but they forget that someone has to pay for it. Whose maximum aberration is social justice”, contradicting article 14bis. Likewise, he and leaders of his area propose promoting an unconstitutional law to “prohibit public demonstrations.” On other occasions they have questioned the legitimacy of the elections, as Guillermo Francos, probable minister of the interior if elected president, said, “let the Electoral Chamber say what they want, we have proven that there was fraud” without presenting a formal complaint to the regard.

A second dimension refers to the denial of the legitimacy of his political rivals. Milei repeatedly treated her opponent Patricia Bullrich as “a bunch of bomb-throwers,” and Kirchnerism as “political scumbags” and left-wing leaders as “collectivist sons of bitches.” She has been the most violent with Rodríguez Larreta when she told him “like the shitty lefty.” [sic] What are you, you can’t even shine a liberal’s shoes, damn [sic]. I can crush you even in a wheelchair, let’s see if you understand.”

A third dimension that the authors propose is tolerance or promotion of violence. Faced with the attempted assassination of former President Fernández de Kirchner, Milei treated it as a mere criminal act, and maintained “…when it touches one of the caste, hypocrites do appear.” At the same time, the representative of her space, Ramiro Marra, explained that “we are going to put the piqueteros leaders in prison” and repeatedly refer to them as “criminals.” Milei has also praised repressive practices or human rights violations. In the presidential debate he justified the state repression during the 1976-83 civic-military dictatorship by arguing “during the 70s there was a war, in that war the State forces committed excesses” repeating arguments used by the genocidal Videla himself. Likewise, he and his running mate have repeatedly denied the figure of 30,000 missing people, a nodal figure for human rights defenders in Argentina.

A fourth dimension is the willingness to restrict civil liberties of opponents, including the press. Milei has repeatedly expressed the threat of adopting legal or punitive measures against political leaders, civil society and the media. “It is not my fault that there are corrupt journalists who dedicate themselves to lying” and he explicitly told one journalist “if I become President you will not work anymore.”

Argentina is already in a delicate situation of economic crisis, growing poverty and social exclusion, insecurity and very low legitimacy of the political class. These factors have generated enormous frustration among citizens and are a breeding ground for the emergence of disruptive messages against the establishment and the status quo. Milei, today the favorite in most polls, is the main candidate for change. However, the change he proposes raises all the alarms of altering the democratic life that cost so much to build in Argentina.

Even if he is not victorious in the November 19 elections, his positions and ideas will surely remain on the country’s political agenda. Therefore, it will be an enormous challenge for democratic forces in the coming years to reconstruct a social contract that promotes the recovery and expansion of democracy.