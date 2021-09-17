The Barça team has just received a dose of reality in the Champions League clash against Bayern München, where they were defeated (0-3) and without shooting at goal. In this situation, it is difficult to be optimistic, but there are reasons to be.
The fight against the Bavarians showed the shortcomings against a team of greater caliber and at a better time like those of the Bundesliga. One of them was the inability to practice counterattack football, with Luuk De Jong the reference, with a Memphis Depay who was little accompanied at the top and did not have the support of the lanes.
Neither Jordi Alba nor Sergi Roberto could generate excessive danger on the sides, especially the second when he was outmatched in the individual match with an Alphonso Davies who was excellent in attack and defense with his incorporations and setbacks, respectively.
Seeing the offensive payroll, the alternatives were a Philippe Coutinho who must regain the trust of his coach and the fans, a Pablo Páez “Gavi” who begins to generate illusion at 17 years of dedication and impudence or Yusuf Demir, from who you see interesting details at 18.
We have not yet been able to enjoy an attack made up of Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembélé, among other troops, more than five times since they have been in the first team. The injuries of both have deprived us of seeing two deep ends that can cause damage individually and / or fix rivals to generate holes in the center.
In the six contests where they have met, there have been four wins and a draw, but they have never exceeded 46 minutes together on the pitch. Working on the physical recovery of both, being able to form an interesting trident with Memphis Depay, can be the incentive for this type of encounter to close and look for exits to space.
Ansu Fati received medical discharge at the beginning of July, but having been without playing since March he must still continue working in training to regain competitive rhythm and be available. Although he was expected to return this weekend against Granada, it seems that prudence will make an appearance and his return will be postponed.
Ousmane Dembélé was injured in one of the friendlies prior to the European Championship, in June, and is not expected to recover until almost the end of October. In both cases, they are footballers who end their contract in 2022 and who can be the basis for forming an attack that will make Can Barça dream of fighting for all possible titles.
