Angelina Jolie has been maintaining a personal balance for years in her scarce works: or highly commercial, such as the sagas of Maleficent and Kung Fu Panda or his arrival at Marvel with Eternalsor absolutely personal, such as Those who wish my death either Oceanfront (which she also directed and co-starred in with her now ex-husband, Brad Pitt). All mixed with her introduction into the world of fashion, her advertising commitments, her companies and her humanitarian tasks. But it seems that this balance is about to reach a middle ground of expectation, criticism and public with a new association: the one that will unite her with the Chilean director Pablo Larraín, who has a personal and fresh look for characters well known to the public. Because in the filmmaker’s new film, Jolie will become the protagonist to get into the shoes of the greatest lyrical star of all time: Maria Callas.

This Monday the only two images of Larraín’s next film were made public, which is already in the production process and will be titled Maria. It will recount the last days of the artist in Paris, where she died in September 1977. It will follow in the wake of the biopics which at 47 years old has made him a renowned name in Hollywood cinema. In 2016 he rose to fame with Nerudathe biography brought to the screen of the Chilean poet who triumphed at film festivals, but above all with Jackie, her vision of the pain and trauma of the American first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy, after the assassination of her husband, the president. Natalie Portman gave life to the iconic figure, with such skill that she was nominated for an Oscar (which Emma Stone finally won for La La Land).

The high expectations continued when in 2021 it presented Spencer, a very personal portrait of Princess Diana of Wales starring Kristen Stewart focused on Christmas 1991, when the then still wife of Charles of England decided to separate from the heir to the British throne. Once again, the protagonist touched gold: Stewart achieved her first Oscar nomination, although the statuette ultimately went to Jessica Chastain for Tammy Faye’s eyes.

Angelina Jolie in the role of opera singer Maria Callas, in a promotional image for the film ‘Maria’, which will be directed by Chilean Pablo Larraín. Fabula Films

Now, Larraín tries to follow in the wake of complex historical female characters by turning Jolie into the Greek diva. The 48-year-old actress will take advantage of this intimate portrait of the singer, also seeking recognition from critics that she has not had for years—nor seems to have desired—and that could give her her third Oscar nomination and her second golden little man ( he got it with Interrupted innocence in 2000, and came close with The exchange in 2009; In addition, she has an honorary one, for his humanitarian work, obtained in 2013). For now, the physical resemblance is, as always, difficult to find, as it is a historical character seen and interpreted so many times. In Callas Forever, by Franco Zeffirelli in 2002, was brought to life by Fanny Ardant; in Grace of Monaco, in 2014, it was Paz Vega; in the tv movies from 1988 Onassis: the richest man in the worldthe American television Doctor Quinn Jane Seymour.

Fanny Ardant and Paz Vega, in their respective interpretations of the Greek opera singer Maria Callas. Cord Press

“I am incredibly excited to begin production on Maria, which I hope will bring the remarkable life and work of Maria Callas to audiences around the world, thanks to the magnificent script by Steven Knight, the work of the entire casting and the team and especially the brilliant work and extraordinary preparation of Angelina,” Larraín explained in a statement. Knight has already signed the script for Spencer (as well as hidden businesss, for which he was nominated for an Oscar in 2004, Peaky Blinders or of Eastern Promises) and completed this before the writers’ strike. The rest of the cast is made up of Australian Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog, Elvis), the Italians Pierfrancesco Favino, Alba Rohrwacher and Valeria Golino and the Turkish Haluk Bilginer, among others.

SPENCER, Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana, 2021. © Neon / Courtesy Everett Collection Courtesy Everett Collection / Cordon Press

Little is known about the production. Filming will last eight weeks and will take place in Paris, Milan, Budapest and Callas’ native Greece. The clothes, as they have explained from the film, will be based on real clothes that Callas wore, including leather garments from the archive of costume designer Massimo Cantini Parrini, in order not to generate new skins, in an agreement with the protector PETA. At the moment, there is no planned or estimated release date. But it will be the perfect one for Jolie to shine during awards season.

A still from ‘Jackie’, by Pablo Larraín, with Caspar Phillipson as John Fitzgerald Kennedy and Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy. Fox Searchlight Pictures (ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press)

