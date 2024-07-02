According to the criteria of

Among the businesses that are developed in the United States, many belong to foreign citizens and, among them, the Latino group is one of the most numerous, despite the fact that there is uncertainty about the legality. It is possible Starting a Business in the United States as an Immigrant Even if you do not have documents such as a green card or US citizenship, however, there are certain conditions you must meet to do so.

First of all, to start a business legally You must have at least a work visa that allows you to legally have a job in the country.To resolve any doubts, Inmigreat, an organization dedicated to providing advice and managing permits for migrants in the North American country, explains the alternative that undocumented immigrants have to open their own company.

“The United States government allows migrants with temporary residence to establish small businesses or larger business structuressuch as LLC or C corporation,” explains the organization’s official website. In this regard, it indicates that to open a business in the United States as an undocumented person you must follow the following five steps:

Conceiving the business: conducting a market study and determining the business idea

Choosing the business structure of the business: The business can be a sole proprietorship, a partnership, a limited liability company (LLC), a corporation, or a cooperative

Registering your company and obtaining a tax ID: the next step will depend on the business structure you choose

Apply for the necessary licenses and permits: Business licenses are issued by the state to carry out certain commercial activities and depend on the sector.

Creating a business bank account is an essential tool for starting a business in the United States and offers personal liability protection, professionalism and preparedness.

Undocumented immigrants can open their own business as long as they meet certain requirements. Photo:iStock Share

Consequences of remaining undocumented in the United States

Through its official website, the Uscis informs about The consequences that undocumented immigrants face for remaining in the United States beyond the permitted period.

The greatest punishment is inadmissibility for three to ten years for illegal presence, and even permanent inadmissibilitydepending on the crime you are involved in. One of the crimes is staying in the country for more than 180 days in a single stay or a total of one year (either in a single stay or in several stays) with an illegal re-entry.