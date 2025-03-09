Can an exchanged coat open a door to another life? 24 hours a day I thought I had lost mine

It is seven in the afternoon and in the writing of Eldiario.es in Madrid many journalists type their articles the next day and others, such as me, begin to parade on the way home. I was picking up my things, I went for my coat and, when I put it on, something happened. That didn’t work. Without finding a great explanation I knew that it was not my coat. I asked companions present if I was small. They insisted that they noticed anything, but I was clear. I came to what for me was the total test: a zipper that I had never seen. I knew what had happened: someone had taken my coat by mistake home and there was that of that person. I quickly sent an email that was titled ‘exchanged coats’. This is what I wrote:

“Hello hello! I think someone has been wrong and has taken my coat and that here, in the writing, his own has remained. It is a uniqlo black coat. They are almost identical, but when I try me the one here I have noticed something weird and yes, it has some different details to mine. ”

I rained slightly, it was cold, and yet I decided to go home without a coat, it was not to be that the person who had confused him was going through the writing to look for him and did not find him in his place. Then we would have a double problem. It was better if I was the only one affected.

The work hours of the next day passed and there was no news. I insisted with a second mail. “I sent it too late, that person may disconnect from work yesterday,” I thought. But nothing. I tried, angry, with a message in a group that we have on Telegram with practically the entire writing of eldiario.es. No trace of my coat. At the end of that day, which I tele were decided to go to the scene. I went back to the writing, to see if I found any track. I tried to be stealthy, because I feared the worst. And so it was: there was my coat, which turned out to be the one that I had left abandoned the day before. No one ever took it, there were never two coats. Only one, mine, that I did not recognize as mine on a Tuesday but that on Wednesday I fit perfectly. I was no longer small and the zipper had always been there.

It is easy to imagine the laughter that this generated among my classmates. It is difficult, however, summarize everything that happened in the following hours. Of course, I felt ridiculous, clumsy and felt and thought a: “earth, tragame”, but I appreciate that everything that came to me was love (more than ever) and complicity. In addition to laughing, some ideas that have been the starting point of this text came to me. Because a week later the theme was scheduled, and that gave me to think. For example, my partner and chief of science of Eldiario.es, Antonio Martínez Ron, who in addition to trying to explore what happened to my brain in those 24 hours, released me almost the greatest compliment that no one can tell me: “This is a million -art article.” I say ‘almost’ because the total compliment would be to write an article like him, not starring it.

I do not intend to write something at the height of Juan José Millás, but this comment was a way of making me think about what was behind this story. No doubt something related to the brain, but also cultural. Linked to the world of ideas. The head of culture of eldiario.es, Elena Cabrera, told me this when I told her history: “The coats choose the person.” Next to nothing. Next, Elena reminded me that a few weeks before she had lived something similar, when she mistakenly took a coat of the writing (this did really happen) and walked with him, so comfortable, for the Gran Vía. She was surprised at how well she felt with her coat. Until he realized the error.

Following that path, my coat rejected me that cold afternoon on Tuesday, to resume normality just one day later, as if nothing had happened

If we follow that logic, the coat that Elena Cabrera missed her owner with her for a few hours. Following that path, my coat rejected me that cold afternoon on Tuesday, to resume normality just a day later, as if nothing had happened. To me all this reminded me of a concept of the world of Harry Potter: “The wand chooses the magician.” It is true that in that universe the wands are more faithful than what coats are in ours. There is usually an unconditional loyalty unless one person disarms to another. In that case, the loyalty of the wand changes. A coat needs much less to change your will, for what we are seeing.

I add another idea, because I do not want all the guilt to fall into the coat. Perhaps it is the opposite, it is possible that the coat is the taxpayer and I am the active subject of this story. Or that in that doubt is everything, in knowing when we are the ones who can act or when they are the elements that surround us those who exert a force that conditions us. In the world of ideas and literature we usually prefer to be passive. If it is the wand that chooses the magician or if it is a book that chooses its writer or writer, then it does not depend on anyone but the inspiration that an idea goes ahead or not. It is a comfortable position, because if it goes well, we have been chosen and if it does not come out it is the confirmation that external agents have not wanted that to happen. It is not very different from the idea of ​​God: things happen because a superior order wants it.

How would my late afternoon on Tuesday have been with the usual coat? I like to think of a world to change coat makes you change my life completely. In which it was so simple to leave everything like saying that a coat is not yours. I imagine a man or a lady entering her house and ensuring that this is not her house. That the rest of the people who live there are not part of their family. That those are not their furniture, that this is not your sofa, your TV, or your remote control, or your microwave. That is not his cup, his fridge, his bed, his painting, his toothbrush. I imagine a world in which the coat changes everything, in which its belonging or does not immerse you in a parallel reality. I want to think that during those hours I was another, I may live a life with greater truth than the real one.

I imagine a man or a lady entering her house and ensuring that this is not her house. That the rest of the people who live there are not part of their family

It is possible that I would not want to take a coat that was from others (knowingly) because that was a license to get completely in his life. Suddenly, I would have seen myself walking home, living a life unknown to me but in which I would execute the steps perfectly. Like an automaton, without questioning anything, without asking anything, I would lie to sleep alone, or with another person, whatever the vital characteristics of the partner who had supposedly left the coat. Therefore, so I implied that risk, I did not dare. And I left with nothing more than I put home, for fear of living a life that was not my life.

I hope to escape is so simple and had as few consequences as choosing or not your coat. Or that, given the case, I chose you. But no, this is a very comfortable literary license. In the background, we do not want comfort to escape, to change life, to change jobs and to change our links. That would put chaos on the table, a simple chaos in which everything would be even more unstable. It is not true that we want everything to jump through the air, at least not so easily.

I like to think that during those hours I lived a more authentic reality than ever. That the fiction that my mind caused to think that my coat was not my coat close to me more to the truth of what reality would have done. That cold afternoon of a Tuesday in February had already sold all the fish of reality. There were two options left and, without being very conscious or knowing very well why, I chose to walk through fiction until the spell broke. Eye, living with things with greater truth does not necessarily bring any immediate benefit: nothing exceptional happened to me, I did not touch the lottery, I did not feel that it was better at all or lived anything exciting to keep in my memoirs. So why?

Sometimes, when something bad happens to me, or not necessarily good, I say that at least I have a story to tell. During those hours I did not feel that what happened to me was good. I was concerned with discovering the enigma solution, it was a more headache in the real. But now? Would now change what happened? Despite shame, jokes, the sense of ridicule? Is that fiction for having a story to tell?

I have no answer, at least not a single, a scientist who closes this story in a clear and taxative way. What I am clear is that we live such a little robust reality, in which stability is so expensive, that even one can lose your coat along the way and, with that, all its reality and identity. At the same time, we are so accustomed to my generation that everything is fleeting, to feel how our feet sink into the mud at every step we take, that almost the minimum that can happen is that your coat ceases to be your coat for a few hours. Therefore, and I think I have a license to ask for it, since we live in such a liquid world: hopefully we are the active subject. I want to believe that we are the ones who choose to get out of reality, even for one day, to see what it feels like. And when it touches, return to reality, and that the coat remains there.