A writer fantasizes about it quietly. Thus deepened AFTH. van der Heijden focuses on his new novel, Stemvorken, in the world of erotic love for women. He was criticized for this: how can an elderly man know what lesbian women experience during sex?

Increasingly, there is an outcry surrounding writers accused of cultural appropriation: from the translation of Amanda Gorman’s inauguration poem to a controversial novel from Oprah Winfrey’s book club.

Are we more sensitive than ever? Or is the discussion about cultural appropriation justified? In this episode of Between the lines presenter Michel Krielaars will talk to editor of visual arts and literature Toef Jaeger and literary editor Thomas de Veen.