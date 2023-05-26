PAN senator Julèn Rementeria is the one who wins the ticket, by proposing through a point of agreement in the permanent commission, that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nationinitiate a trial and an investigation to remove President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for contempt of court ruling to tear down the “decree” of 2021 by which he declared the works of national security: the Mayan train, the Dos Bocas refinery and the corridor of the Tehuantepec isthmus.

Even more, it also calls for investigations to be opened and the dismissal, for alleged abuse of authority, of the secretaries: of the interior, Adán Augusto López, of the SEDENA, Luis Crescencio Sandoval and of the Navy, José Rafael Ojeda, the proposals seem far-fetched but at How tense are relations between the Fourth Transformation and the court, nothing can be ruled out.

The alleged contempt consists in the fact that hours after the Supreme Court struck down the decree, AMLO He issued a similar new decree, which, if it followed its normal course, would take about two years to be voted on by the ministers to bring it down and by then the armored works and the government of López Obrador would be completed.

In return, the president has defended his decrees stating that the ministers are at the service of the oligarchy, who intend to cancel the large infrastructure works that would promote the development of the southeast of the country, and the Morenista legislators have launched a counter-offensive consisting of a reform initiative constitutional to elect the: magistrates, ministers and even district judges by popular vote. This is democratizing the judiciary, which they say “is rotten.”

This train crash between the government, the opposition and the court is unusual in Mexico, but in South America several presidents have already been removed, in what are called “soft coups d’état”. You have to wait for the outcome.

Potpourri. “Helping the countryside is not politicking,” replies the Senator Mario Zamorato the accusations made by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and assures that he will always be on the side of the producers who demand a fair price for their corn and wheat crops.

TORTURE. The state congress approved yesterday a law to: prevent, investigate and punish torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and punishment in the state of Sinaloa, which must be respected by all state authorities to guarantee the right of all people to be protected.

uas. The unionized workers of the UAS participate in an internal consultation that will conclude today, to validate or reject the 2023 collective labor contract, which some currents oppose because they assure that the university authorities intend to eliminate some union rights such as dynamic retirement. The question asked by one of the ballots seems more confusing than those asked in the vote to find out if the former presidents of Mexico were being prosecuted.

