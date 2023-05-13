The question of how to make a good poached egg comes up regularly, Janneke wrote last month. I too can enjoy an egg that, when you carefully insert the knife, springs a little and then lets the golden yellow liquid run out with a soft ‘pop’. A little freshly ground pepper is enough. Unfortunately, I often feel like an egg when the eggs are no longer farm-fresh. Looking for an easy solution, I came up with the idea of using a cooking ring. I followed the rest of the recipe: boiling water, vinegar, salt, ring in the pan, slide egg into the ring. A little before the egg was ready, I took out the ring. No eater has noticed that the eggs are not fresh.
A poached egg is always tasty, but on such a soft white ball (mess cannot be avoided) or together with homemade satay and lots of vegetables, it is not to be sneezed at. Also worth a try: poach two eggs at the same time in a somewhat larger cooking ring so that they merge into one large egg.
A version of this article also appeared in the May 13, 2023 newspaper.
#nonfarmfresh #egg
