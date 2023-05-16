Alcohol is the most widespread psychoactive drug in Spain. Nine out of ten Spaniards between the ages of 15 and 64 had drunk alcohol at some time in their lives, according to the survey AGES of 2022 from the Ministry of Health, and 64.5% had done so in the last month. Alcohol consumption is something cultural in Spain: when leaving work they have a few beers, to a dinner at a friend’s house they take a bottle (or two) of wine. Almost all leisure is related to alcoholic beverages and experts warn of the risk of this normalization. “It is an intrinsically addictive substance, more so than cannabis,” warns Ramón Bataller, head of hepatology at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona. For this reason, authorities and experts agree that measures must be taken to tackle this problem. The question is which ones.

In 2018, Scotland imposed a Minimum Unit Price (MUP) of 50 pence for alcoholic beverages. unit of alcohol (10 milliliters) that they contained to reduce their consumption. Last March, the magazine The Lancet published an article in which the effectiveness of this measure was evaluated: five years later, sales have been reduced by 3%, an average of 156 deaths a year completely attributable to alcohol and 411 hospitalizations for the same cause have been avoided. If it has worked in Scotland, can alcohol consumption in Spain be reduced by setting a minimum price?

In order to make a comparison, EL PAÍS has searched for the prices of different alcoholic beverages in the main Spanish supermarkets and has calculated the equivalent price in euros that they would have in Scotland (taking into account that minimum figure of 50 pence, the graduation and content of each drink). In Spain, the cheapest 33 centiliter can of beer costs 29 cents, and its alcohol content is 1.7 units. If bought with Scotland, the price would be 91 cents, more than triple. In the case of gin, the cheapest in Spanish supermarkets costs 5.49 euros; in the Scots it cannot cost less than the equivalent of 13 euros.

More information:

Both Bataller and Albert Espelt, coordinator of the Alcohol Group of the Spanish Epidemiology Society (SEE), agree that imposing a minimum price is an effective measure to reduce alcohol consumption among the population. However, they acknowledge that, by itself, the effect would be very small.

Bataller, who is the spokesperson for the Spanish Association for the Study of the Liver (AEEH) for alcohol-related liver diseases, explains that such a measure must be accompanied by education from an early age, raising awareness among the youngest so that they do not consume alcohol. We must also offer them alternative leisure options, adds Jorge Jiménez, educator of the FERMAD Vive Contigo platform, dedicated to helping people with addictions and their families. “If the alternative is to go to the theater, but the entrance costs the same, or more, than going out to a party or going to a bottle, we are not giving great incentives,” says Jiménez.

Each minor who drinks alcohol is associated with an adult who has made it possible Ramón Bataller, head of hepatology at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona

The two toilets agree that, at the regulatory level, the measures that have been applied in Spain are fine, but they must be really applied, especially when it comes to minors. The average age for starting alcohol consumption is 14 years old, “four years before the legal age”, emphasizes Espelt. The AEEH expert insists that, if only the price of the drink is raised and there is no awareness, when these minors are adults and can afford it, they will consume it anyway.

family normalization

74% of Spanish adolescents have tried alcohol. In the last month, 54% have taken it and 23% have gotten drunk in that period, according to survey data STUDIES 2022. “Every minor who drinks alcohol is associated with an adult who has made it possible,” Bataller says. They attribute this to the normalization that occurs from the family environment itself, everything is celebrated with wine or beer.

Jorge Jiménez, from FERMAD, assures that the beginning of this normalization occurs when children see their family consume alcohol as a reason for leisure or happiness. “The first time alcohol is tried is usually in the family environment,” continues the educator. Espelt, from the SEE, believes that it is interesting to ask when was the first time someone was seen drinking alcohol: “Surely, the day you were born or on your first Christmas there were already relatives toasting with cava,” he suggests.

Two other pillars of this standardization are advertising and television series. The epidemiologist maintains that advertising campaigns try to sell a relationship between alcohol itself and a healthy use of it: “They show people drinking, not partying, having a good time on the beach, with friends, even doing sports.” In series and movies it is “very easy”, he says, to see someone having a beer or a drink under any pretext; something that shouldn’t be normal, he adds.

Experts also speak of a change in the way of consumption. Before, according to Espelt, it was a more Mediterranean pattern, perhaps it was done every day, but in less quantity. Now, especially young people, they practice what is known as binge drinking or binge: drinking a lot of alcohol in a short time. According to the Ministry of Health, the consumption of five alcoholic drinks, for men, or four for women, in a row or in an interval of two hours, is considered binge.

This behavior can predispose to liver diseases (such as cirrhosis) and Alzheimer’s, among others, explains Bataller, from the Clínic: “It is a risky consumption by definition.” The negative effect of alcohol is worse the shorter the age of onset. There are more chances of developing cirrhosis and falling into an addiction, says the hepatologist.

Damage affects the rich less

In addition, it can cause neurological damage in adolescents who do not have a fully developed brain, adds Espelt. The epidemiologist emphasizes that the consumption patterns that are adopted in adolescence are very difficult to eradicate in adult life: “Everything that you normalize at that stage is very difficult to change later.” the survey STUDIES 2022 shows that 28% of young people between the ages of 14 and 18 practiced binge drinking in the last month

Between the regions of The OMS, Europe has the highest level of alcohol consumption and the highest proportion of drinkers. More than 200 million people are at risk of developing cancer attributable to alcohol, according to data from the organization itself. The WHO also reports that, in any society, there are more alcohol-related deaths and hospitalizations among disadvantaged and vulnerable populations. Wealthier drinkers suffer less from alcohol damage, for the same amount and pattern of consumption.

Espelt is aware of this and therefore believes that measures such as the Scottish MUP serve above all to keep the most vulnerable consumers away from alcohol. Scotland has not been the only European territory to implement it; Wales incorporated it into law in 2020, but it is too early to have an analysis of its effect.

“If I make it expensive, people don’t access it, and if I make it little available, they don’t find it.” In this way, Espelt summarizes the most effective approaches to end alcohol consumption, although he points out that they come to nothing if they are not accompanied by prevention and public health education.

You can follow THE COUNTRY Health and Well-being in Facebook, Twitter and instagram.