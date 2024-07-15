The ePeruvian President Alberto Fujimori will seek his third presidential term in 2026, amid health problems and questions over his criminal convictions, as announced on Sunday by his daughter Keiko Fujimori, leader of the main right-wing party in Peru.

“My father and I have talked and decided together that he will be the presidential candidate,” Keiko Fujimori wrote on her social networks, along with a video where her father appears, He announced in May that he suffers from a malignant tumor of his tongue and is two weeks away from turning 86.

Former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, Photo:EFE

Alberto Fujimori was imprisoned for 16 years

Alberto Fujimori, of Japanese origin, ruled Peru with an iron fist between 1990 and 2000 and under his mandate defeated the Maoist guerrilla group Sendero Luminosowhose main leaders were arrested.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison for two massacres of civilians carried out by an army squad in the fight against Shining Path in the early 1990s.

He was imprisoned for 16 years for crimes against humanity, until the country’s highest court ordered his “immediate” release. and was released on December 7, 2023 under the protection of a pardon granted for humanitarian reasons, despite the objection of the Inter-American courts.

Keiko Fujimori said a few days ago that she will not accompany her father as a possible vice president. “I would prefer not to be in that ticket. I believe that my role, as president of the party, will help him to put together the teams,” she said.

Fujimorism is the main force in the fragmented Congress, which it controls together with other right-wing groups.

File photo dated January 4, 2018 showing former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori (C), leaving the Centenario clinic in Lima, Peru. Photo:EFE

Is Alberto Fujimori disqualified from running for president?

Prior to his official candidacy, Fujimori will have to decide whether or not he is allowed to run. One of the legal impediments would be an outstanding civil reparation debt. of about 15.5 million dollars, for three cases in which he was sentenced by the Judiciary.

The pardon has spared him from serving the remainder of his pending sentence, whether for humanitarian reasons, but has not eliminated his criminal responsibility.

Former magistrate of the Constitutional Court of Peru, Ernesto Blume, assured Canal N that The pardon has not eliminated Alberto Fujimori’s criminal liability and he is therefore prevented from running for president.

“The pardon has spared him from serving the remainder of his sentence, whether for humanitarian reasons, but it has not eliminated his criminal responsibility or the nature of the sentence itself,” Blume said.

Regarding her father’s inability to run, Keiko Fujimori told RPP radio that “I am not going to enter into the debate on legal issues, I will leave that debate to the lawyers and I imagine that this possibility will be clarified later.”

The electoral authorities have not commented on his candidacy.

Fujimori’s health, another obstacle for his candidacy

The former president will not only have to overcome legal obstacles to try to return to the presidency of Peru. He will also have to deal with his delicate health, which has kept him hospitalized on more than one occasion.

Last May, the former president known as “El Chino” announced on social media that a malignant tumor had been detected in his tongue, where he has suffered from a cancerous lesion for more than 27 years.

In 2018, Fujimori revealed that doctors had detected a tumor in his lungs.

Keiko Fujimori Photo:EFE/Sebastian Castaneda

“My father will have to undergo several tests, the most important of which is undoubtedly his health,” the former president’s daughter added to RPP.

A few weeks ago, Fujimori also suffered a hip accident at his residence, from which he is barely recovering.

“He is in the process of walking again and is also receiving radiotherapy. When we talk about politics, I see his will to live and I trust that he will recover. He will be an excellent candidate, a great president. In 2026 we will campaign with the rhythm of the Chinese,” Keiko Fujimori assured the newspaper El Comercio.