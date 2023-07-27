There are a lot of new advances that are happening in the Information Technology world. As more and new software and programs are becoming available to developers, it is becoming easier for them to create new technologies. Additionally, there have been revolutionary developments in the field of AI in recent years. But how can AI technology alter the world as we know it?

If we are to consider the positive and negative aspects of the Internet in general, it can be said that the use of platforms like ExpressVPN and firewall services has become a necessity. But the question arises will AI change the landscape of technology in a positive or negative manner? So far, multiple changes have already been incorporated into the cyber security world thanks to AI technologies. Let’s see what AI can help us with and how it can change the security landscape for Internet users.

What Is Artificial Intelligence?

Artificial Intelligence technology refers to programs and software that are capable of making their own decisions based on machine learning technology. According to TechTarget, machine learning’s significance lies in providing enterprises insights into customer behavior and business operational patterns and aiding new product development, serving as a crucial competitive differentiator for major companies like Facebook, Google, and Uber.

There are many AI technologies that are available to the common public these days. For example, home appliances like Echo and Alexa are AI programs. Similarly, Siri and Google Assistant are also AI programs that work towards providing a seamless user experience to the user. Additionally, these programs can adapt to users’ requirements and create changes to their routines based on user behavior, as it acts as sample data for them as well.

Despite all these things, how can AI technologies facilitate cyber security?

How Can AI Impact Cyber Security?

If we consider the impact of technologies like ChatGPT on the cyber security landscape, it seems that the chatbot can be very heavily used for malicious purposes. However, it is also important to note that most codes generated by platforms like AI require some corrections and final adjustments for them to work.

Despite the possible negative use of artificial intelligence technologies, they can also be used to make a positive impact on cyber security. Here are certain advantages that AI can provide us in the field of cyber security.

Using Pattern Analysis To Strengthen Security

AI primarily works by recognizing repetitive patterns in human behavior and using them as a way to create conclusions. So we can easily use AI to learn hacking patterns and other such inferences in order to create a better shielding mechanism.

Continuous Monitoring

There are many software that are AI-powered and help users by providing proper monitoring. So if someone is trying to hack into your data or social media accounts, automated tools can also help you fight off the breach and activate the firewall in real-time to avoid or minimize damages.

Analyzing Use Cases And Recognition Methods

Artificial intelligence software can also be used to analyze use cases for a certain situation. It is not very easy to find out all possible use cases and how they can impact the software, but AI can easily do that. This way, developers can automate AI software so that they can recognize patterns of breach attempts and hacking methods. Once they have good enough sample data, they can effectively detect a breach and stop it.

Searching Unexpected Threats

If you have a business and you are afraid of insider threats, using AI tools can be quite heavily beneficial for you. AI software can very easily recognize malicious patterns and decide which of your employees might be indulging in malware practices. Even though there’s no such tool that can do this at the moment, something like this can be very useful to strengthen the cyber security of an organization.

Conclusion

To conclude, Artificial Intelligence technology still requires a lot of improvement. Despite multiple changes over the years, AI technology can only facilitate cyber security if people use it in a proper manner.

Even though there are firewall services and other such software that can help users maintain cyber security, using AI software can help in making the process easier. However, whether AI maintains cyber security in a positive or negative manner depends on the data that is fed to it and the people that are using the tool.