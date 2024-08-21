Explanation of the Federal Decree-Law on the Regulation of Labor Relations and its amendments, the appointment of a worker under a “probationary period,” the duration of the probation, and the duration and mechanism for notifying the worker of the termination of his service during this period.

The decree stated that a worker may not be appointed under a probationary period more than once by a single employer. If the worker successfully passes the probationary period and continues to work, the contract becomes valid in accordance with the terms agreed upon therein, and that period must be counted as part of the service period.

The decree allows the employer to appoint the worker on a probationary period not exceeding six months from the date of commencement of work, and the employer may terminate the worker’s service during this period after notifying the worker in writing at least 14 days before the date specified for termination of service.

The decree explained that if a foreign worker wishes to terminate the employment contract during the probationary period in order to leave the country, he must notify the employer in writing at least 14 days before the date set for termination of the contract. If he wishes to return to the country and obtain a new work permit within three months of the date of departure, the new employer is obligated to compensate the original employer for the costs of recruiting or contracting with the worker, unless otherwise agreed.

If the worker wishes to move during the probationary period to work for another employer in the country, he must notify the original employer in writing no less than one month from the date of his wish to terminate the contract. The new employer is obligated to compensate the original employer for the costs of recruiting or contracting with the worker, unless otherwise agreed.

The decree stated that if either party terminates the employment contract without observing the provisions of this article, he shall be obligated to pay the other party compensation equal to the worker’s wage for the notice period or the remaining period of the notice period.

If a foreign worker leaves the country without complying with the provisions of this article, he will not be granted a work permit to work in the country for a period of one year from the date of departure. The Ministry may exempt some job categories, skill levels, or workers from the condition of not granting a work permit if the worker leaves the country after the expiry of the notice period during the probationary period, which is 14 days, and wishes to return to the country within three months after his departure, and if the foreign worker leaves the country without complying with the notice period (14 days during the probationary period), and wishes to return to the country again.