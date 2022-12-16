After Brazil’s defeat in the World Cup, striker Richarlison decided to honor himself and two other Brazilian footballers: he stamped his own face, that of Neymar Jr. and Ronaldo Fenômeno on the back. The eternal brand went viral on social media and raised questions about art. Although soccer players have a ‘free pass’ to mark their body, the old tradition has not been well regarded in other areas of the job market, having already generated cases of harassment and proceeded to Justice. With the arrival of summer and the tendency to increase the “decoration” of bodies for parades on the beaches, it is worth connecting.

In April of this year, the Regional Labor Court of the 1st Region (TRT-10) condemned a company in the Federal District that forced its employee to cover her tattoos with adhesive tape. Compensation was R$ 14,275 and other amounts, for moral damages. This and other cases can be filed, since there is no legislation that prevents workers from tattooing their bodies.

“The employee’s appearance has no a priori impact or repercussion on the capacity and performance of his professional activity. This would be limited to the sphere of individuality, in the sphere of personality and the way he presents himself”, argues Ciro Ferrando, professor at the FGV Law Program from the Getulio Vargas Foundation. He adds that there are rare exceptions in the use of tattoos and clothing in the workplace, such as cooks with long hair and no protection in restaurants, use of large accessories for those who work in day care centers, for example. But still, they must be evaluated.

But the tattoo by itself cannot be an element used to prevent functional progression, prevent access to employment and/or motivate dismissal. “If, given these characteristics, there is discrimination; if the worker unjustifiably does not have access to a job or if he does, gets a tattoo and is dismissed, that does constitute a discriminatory attitude”, endorses the lawyer.

Flexibilization

A survey carried out with Human Resources professionals by Taqe, a recruitment and selection company, generated the following result: out of a total of 40 companies: 85% responded that “my company accepts, without restrictions, candidates and employees with tattoos that are visible ”, whether on the face, neck, forearm, hands and other parts of the body; 2.5% responded that they do not hire candidates with tattoos on display, and 12.5% ​​responded that they have a clear policy on employees who have body tattoos.

For Denise Asnis, co-founder of Taqe, there are some possible paths: “We can assess that, or whether it was the fact that employers have realized that there is no consistency in the same company acting with inclusion campaigns to meet quotas determined by law and restrict other aspects such as tattooed; or if the fact that the market lacks qualified professionals has made companies more flexible on the subject. Perhaps even the pandemic period brought more freedom. But today many so-called traditional companies, with more conservative cultures, do not restrict their professionals”, she argues.

Resistance x Diversity

Even if in low numbers in the market, there are companies that continue to want to prohibit artistic practice. “In more traditional companies, I believe it depends a lot on the segment: in the Health area there may be some prejudice. Not that there is, but it is likely that there is”, evaluates Letícia Molinaro, founder of Escola do RH.

She also points out that, in the Armed Forces, for example, tattoos are often not well regarded. “But that too has already fallen. we have seen a lot members with tattoos in the Armed Forces, and more and more we hear from companies that are not only accepting but also promoting this type of skin art”, adds Letícia.

Cielo, a financial resources company, is one of the companies that places itself in this list of ‘current’, opting for diversity in the work environment. “Under no circumstances can the manager prohibit the employee from having a tattoo. We follow the rule of our Code of Conduct about non-discrimination, no matter who or what the person is, we defend and practice the idea of ​​diversity and inclusive environment. At Cielo, most of our employees take on customer service and commercial functions, who work in the streets on a daily basis, and we do not have any recommendation on tattoos”, emphasizes the company.

As boom from the home office, Cielo also believes that, although it has not changed its view on the use of tattoos among employees, the remote work modality has confirmed its use regardless of the professional. “I recognize that, for some companies, the home office has proven that we can work the same or more than in person at the company, and that it doesn’t matter if you have a tattoo or not, this does not define productivity”, says Karla Woods, superintendent of Culture, Attraction and Selection from Sky.

What about job interviews?

For Catho, a Brazilian job classifieds platform, displaying a tattoo or piercing when participating in job interviews can be an action that depends a lot on the context of the vacancy, the hiring company and also the professional’s area of ​​expertise. It is common in some segments the natural use of adornments, because it is a more popular area among young professionals, such as in the areas of Communication, Marketing and IT, for example.

However, in areas such as Health, Law, Finance and Engineering, tattoos and piercings suffer some resistance, so, above all, it is important for professionals to assess the extent to which carrying these props will impact their career as a whole.

What to do in cases of stalking and harassment?

By law, the company cannot be restricted by gender, race, age, any topic that offends or generates discrimination, in accordance with the Federal Constitution. “So, in fact, when there is any type of injustice or discrimination, it is completely veiled, and the person who is doing the selection process cannot find out that he has suffered this type of prejudice”, explains the founder of Escola do RH.

According to Law 9,029 of 1995🇧🇷the adoption of any discriminatory and limiting practice for the purpose of accessing the employment relationship, or maintaining it, for reasons of gender, origin, race, color, marital status, family situation, disability, professional rehabilitation, age, among others ”.

Ferrando explains that, in these cases, four paths are possible. “If the employee feels offended or harassed, there are companies that have compliance channels. As stated in the general rules of corporate compliance, secrecy and confidentiality of complaints must be guaranteed to the maximum. At the same time, the employee can report anonymously to the Public Ministry of Labor, as well as the Ministry of Labor and Social Security; finally, it can, depending on the nature of the case, lead to the union ”, concludes the FGV professor.