Luciana Fuster He returned to Peru to spend the Christmas holidays, but his vacation is over and he is now on tour carrying his Miss Grand International band. This time, she was interviewed by the Telemundo giant. The program 'Hoy día' received her and subjected her to an interrogation about how she leads her life after her coronation and how much she learned in the different facets of herself. Here we tell you everything.

What did Luciana Fuster say?

After talking about the work she had been doing as Miss Grand International, Luciana Fuster also talked about relationships, specifically about intimacy.

“Do you think a relationship can survive without intimacy?” the presenter asked her, to which she responded: “No (you can survive without intimacy). What I think is that everything is a complement, everything goes together, everything goes hand in hand.”he mentioned at the beginning to the applause of the presenters and members of the program.”

Luciana Fuster considered that the intimate relationship is essential in the relationship. “I feel and I have also heard that many couples, over time…, as they die or fall into routine or boring, they become more companions without some type of connection,” he added.

Luciana Fuster would not participate in another beauty pageant

According to Jessica Newton, Luciana Fuster She would not plan to participate in another beauty pageant after the end of her reign as Miss Grand International. This is because the former reality girl has other tastes and preferences. “She doesn't have it in her mind to become a permanent beauty queen, because she will enjoy these two years with Miss Grand, but she is interested in television, in cinema, she wants to continue in her career,” she told Trome

“She would like, perhaps, to venture into animation, experiment in film, acting, driving,” he added.