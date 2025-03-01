Can a progressive government do more than it does?

“Of course, the revolution!”, Will exclaim more than one to see the title of this column. The truth is that I do not intend to go so far. Even less after the Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, one of the most vehement preaches that I know of radical transformations, said with evident frustration in an interview with The country: “I failed to believe that I could make a revolution ruling.” No. When I talk about doing more I do not think of battleships potmkins, winter palaces or master mountains. But neither in initiatives as shy as a pub with acne. I speak of what I listen lately in numerous conversations: whether it is possible to be more daring. Or more recursive. Of not having so many paralyzing fears.

I think, for example, what happened with MUFACE, a private health insurance for officials with a budget of almost two billion euros and financed in more than 80% with public funds. MuFace’s foundations were put in Franco, prone to grant corporate privileges to strengthen their power, which does not prevent understanding that many unequivocally democratic officials are happy today with that clause of their contract. Well, a couple of months ago the system was about to jump through the air because private insurers said that the conditions to continue providing the service were not profitable. There were those who urged the government to take advantage of the situation to end that model. Even more than one official spoke in that regard. “No progressive government, even less if you want to be considered left, should insist on prolonging privileges, to protect individual solutions against the collective,” Rafael Frutos wrote in this newspaper, a high position of the INE.