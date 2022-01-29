Experts say that Omicron’s symptoms are similar to those of the common cold, such as sore throat, fatigue and muscle aches, but some people develop the new mutation and do not show these symptoms.

And according to the Israeli newspaper, “The Jerusalem Post,” diagnosing omicron is more difficult compared to other mutant ones, adding, “Among us are people who contracted it and did not feel the same symptoms.”

The source presented 7 symptoms, which he described as “quiet”, indicating that you have corona, even if you are not sick:

1- You thought you had the flu, but it was about corona.

2- You were sick and did not have a “PCR” test for corona.

3- Hair loss in large quantities

4- A member of your family is ill

5- You suffer from stomach problems

6- You suffer from an infection in the eye

7- You have a strange rash or infection on your toes.