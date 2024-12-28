Neighborhood communities They are usually the scene of frequent arguments and disputes. One of the most recurring topics is whether or not people outside the building are allowed to access the building.

The portal specialized in housing Idealistic has collected in an article what the law says about prohibit or limit this entry of third parties into the properties.

In principle, neither Civil code Neither the Horizontal Property Law (LPH) prohibits people outside the community of owners from accessing the building. However, the community’s statutes can include rules regarding the invitation of outsiders, and create an Internal Regime Regulation.

He Internal Regime Regulation of a community of owners is a set of rules that complements the statutes of the community and regulates aspects of coexistence.

But this regulation cannot deal with prohibitions although it can establish rules on the use of the common areas and servicessuch as restricting access to the building to non-residents.

In any case, the owners cannot deny entry to people outside the community, except if they represent a danger to residents or the building.

What they can do is limit access to certain common areasbut the entry of professionals who need to carry out maintenance or repairs in the properties or common areas cannot be prevented.