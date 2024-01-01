Of Arrigo Schieppati

The best protein sources for kidney health come from the plant world, rather than from the animal world. Many legumes, such as lentils, peas, chickpeas and beans, can be eaten two to four times a week

Considering that a high-protein diet can damage kidney function, I would like to know if a diet based on vegetable proteins has the same negative impact.

He replies Arrigo SchieppatiClinical research center for rare diseases, Mario Negri Institute, Bergamo (GO TO THE FORUM)

A clarification would be important to answer your question: are you referring to conditions of normal renal function or impaired renal function and, if this is the case, to what degree? In fact, the answer may be different. In general, according to the criteria established by the health authorities regarding nutrition, a relatively active and healthy adult (i.e. with normal kidney function) should have a daily intake of approximately 0.7 – 1.1 g of protein per kg of weight (these are the limits suggested by the Recommended Nutrient Intake Levels – Larn – of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition). To meet functional needs, such as promoting skeletal muscle protein growth and physical strength, dietary intake of larger amounts of protein may be considered (1.3 to 1.6 g per kg of body weight per day), for individuals with moderate and vigorous physical activity, respectively. See also Adolescents and self-harm cuts: why it happens, how to behave

How to behave at the table If we are instead in the presence of a reduction in renal function it may be necessary, to preserve kidney health, to stick to the limits of 0.8 g/kg/daywhich may also be reduced for more severe degrees of renal impairment. However, a high-protein diet should be avoided, whose definition is not established with uniformity and clarity in the scientific literature. The best protein sources for kidney health come from plant worldmore than from the animal one. Many legumes, such as lentils, peas, chickpeas and beans, can be eaten two to four times a week, instead limiting foods of animal origin such as meat, eggs and dairy products. They are strongly recommended single dishes consisting of vegetable and legume soups accompanied by whole grains and seasoned with a little olive oil.

