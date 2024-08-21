Legal advice

a question

A question was received from a reader who said:

I am a divorced Arab woman. I have been living in the country for more than ten years. I have four children. Due to family problems, my husband divorced me while I was with my little girl, visiting my family in my country. I was unable to return, while my three children remained with their father, who works and resides in the country. However, my problem with him is that he refuses to pay my legal dues of deferred dowry or expenses, and he also refuses to give me custody of my children. I have filed a lawsuit for these dues before the courts of my country. Can I file an enforcement lawsuit in the courts of the country? Please help.

The answer

Legal advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif answers:

In any case, the questioner can enforce the judgment issued for her by her country in the Emirates, according to the agreements related to the enforcement of foreign judgments. She was supposed to file a lawsuit against her ex-husband in the Emirates to demand custody of her children, expenses, deferred dowry, and all her legal rights. My advice to her is to file a new lawsuit in the Emirates and demand all your rights in it.

