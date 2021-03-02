Until now, an information plate 8.23 ​​“Photo and video recording” was placed in front of each stationary camera for monitoring speed violations, warning drivers about the accrual of possible fines for speeding. Now, new changes have been made to the Traffic Rules (SDA), and the procedure for informing drivers will change. How will they now find out about the location of the cameras and will it be possible to challenge the issued traffic police resolution if the camera works without such a warning sign?

Plaque or sign?

The new procedure for warning drivers about cameras on the roads is determined by Government Decree No. 2441, which was signed in December 2020 and changed the list of information signs and additional information plates in Appendix 1 to the traffic rules. One of the points defines a new procedure for informing drivers about speed control points.

Now plate 8.23 ​​”Photo and video recording” is used in addition to other signs on roads, railway crossings, intersections, in residential areas, in areas where turns, turns, overtaking and stopping are prohibited. Two thousand such plates are located in Moscow and are lost against the background of other information structures and actually do not fulfill their functions on wide multi-lane routes.

It was decided to replace the additional plate 8.23 ​​”Photo and video fixation” with a new information sign 6.22 “Photo and video fixation” to indicate the places of possible use of stationary or mobile technical means of control working in automatic mode. The new sign will be similar to the previous sign, but it will receive a different legal status.

Where will the “Photo and video fixation” signs be installed?

If cameras are installed in cities, towns and villages, then signs will be placed at the entrances to the settlement. It will be possible to find out about the exact location of the cameras using mobile navigators. Their maps are updated over the Internet. In addition, special information plates 5.23.1, 5.23.2 and 5.25. I will indicate the duration of the control zone.

But on intercity routes, outside the settlement, sign 6.22 will continue to be installed at a distance of 150 – 300 m to the control zone. It is noteworthy that with their help they will now designate not only stationary complexes, but also mobile “tripods” and vans with cameras.

Will it be possible to challenge the fine if there is no sign in front of the camera?

“Indeed, in legal practice, there have been attempts to challenge fines on the basis of the alleged misuse of information plates,” says Asiya Mukhamedshina, a member of the Russian Bar Association (AYR). – But let’s see what was said about them in the traffic rules. Plate 8.23 ​​refers to additional information signs and is for informational purposes for drivers. She warns that “on this section of the road, administrative offenses can be recorded using cameras. On this basis, there is no certainty about its unequivocal legal status. Lawyers have to speculate and interpret the law. “

Now the legal status of the plate has changed. It has turned into a full-fledged sign 6.22 “Photo and video recording”, which in the countryside, in accordance with the revised GOST, must be installed in front of each camera.

Therefore, in the new version of the traffic rules, there are more chances to appeal against decisions from cameras installed in violation of this procedure.

True, the new sign will be fully applied only from September 2020. Until then, the old plates 8.23 ​​are valid.