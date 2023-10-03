Of Patrizia Li Volsi

Metformin has demonstrated clinical benefits when used as a treatment for Covid and has several advantages: globally available, low cost and safe, having been used for years in the treatment of type 2 diabetes

My husband had Covid and is struggling to recover. I read about a drug used for diabetes that is good in these cases: right?

He replies Patrizia Li Volsidiabetologist, Endocrinology Structure, ASFO Pordenone, Association of Diabetologists (GO TO THE FORUM)

Sars-CoV-2 infection can lead to a post-Covid condition, also known as Long Covid. This heterogeneous syndrome can range from a single symptom to severe multiorgan involvement, from a mild to a debilitating form. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that Long Covid disproportionately affects people belonging to racial and ethnic minorities. Therefore preventing Long Covid in already socially disadvantaged people becomes fundamental. There are different estimates on the prevalence of Long Covid after Sars-CoV-2 infection. Early in the pandemic, symptoms beyond four weeks after infection were not fully recognized, and most clinical trials did not follow participants longer than 35 days. The percentage of adults infected with Sars-CoV-2 who are diagnosed with Long Covid still remains poorly described. See also Vaia: "Let's get ready now for autumn, a decalogue to anticipate Covid"

Overweight or obese adults A study recently published on Lancet

tried to evaluate in outpatients suffering from Covid whether treatment with metformin (antidiabetic), ivermectin (anthelmintic) o fluvoxamine (antidepressant) immediately after Sars-CoV-2 infection could reduce the risk of Long Covid. The group of American researchers led by Carolyn Bramante, from the University of Minneapolis, included adults aged between 30 and 85 with overweight or obesity who had Covid symptoms and a positive PCR or antigen test for Sars-CoV-2. Participants were randomized to receive metformin plus ivermectin, metformin plus fluvoxamine, metformin plus placebo, ivermectin plus placebo, fluvoxamine plus placebo, or placebo plus placebo. They were drafted 1,431 people and 1,323 received one dose of study treatment.

The effect of metformin Of these, 1,126 agreed to and completed at least long-term follow-up an assessment questionnaire for Long Covid on day 180; 1,074 completed it after at least nine months. The mean age was 45 years and the mean body mass index was 29.8 kg/m. Of 1,126 participants, 93 (8.3%) reported receiving a diagnosis of Long Covid by day 300. Outpatient treatment with metformin reduces the incidence of Long Covid by approximately 41% compared to placebo. However, there was no effect on the incidence of Long Covid with ivermectin or fluvoxamine. Metformin has therefore demonstrated clinical benefits when used as an outpatient treatment for Covid and it has several advantages: available globally, low cost and safe, as it has been used for years in the treatment of type 2 diabetes. See also Salute, Forchetta (Apaim): Immuno-oncology has radically changed the life of an oncological patient"