When you are a foreigner living in the United States, you must pay close attention to your behavior, otherwise you could be deported and your immigration status will be affected forever, just as happened to Stefan. a man who received his residency letter after having committed an offense in the North American territory. Your case allows you to know how to act in these types of situations.

Through Univision News, Stefan, whose real name he decided to hide anonymously, shared that He was deported from the United States to Mexico five years ago for driving while intoxicated. or under the influence of any illegal drug. But a few days ago he received a letter from the National Visa Center of the State Department letting him know that A spot is now available to obtain permanent residence or green card. Given the situation, José Guerrero, an expert immigration lawyer from Miami, explained what can be done in a situation like that.

According to the specialist, It all depends on the reason for the deportation. If it was a simple offense, you can request a pardon, but if a major offense was committed, it is necessary to carry out other types of procedures if you want to re-enter US territory.

And it is that In some cases, the offenses committed make the deported person inadmissible, but in others they are deported mainly because they are undocumented and have committed a minor infraction. In the particular case of Stefan, The difference would be if you were only driving under the influence of alcohol, so you could apply for forgivenessbut there was an aggravating circumstance, for example, if you ran over someone, caused an accident, injuries, death or damage to the property of others, then a more extensive process would surely have to be followed.

The reasons for deportation are important if you want to return to the US.

Another element to take into account is the way in which permanent residence is requested because, for example, If it is done through a family member, it is likely that you will have greater chances of obtaining forgiveness. and the process is facilitated.

How to request a waiver to enter the United States

Although everything depends on the circumstances and, therefore, it is important to consult with an immigration lawyer, It is possible for persons who committed an offense and wish to return to the territory of the United States to apply for a pardon before the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) using form I-212H.

These types of documents, expert lawyers explain, are especially useful for undocumented people and can be applied several times.

In addition to being an alternative to be able to request forgiveness and re-enter the United States, it also It is a resource that can be used in defense against deportation, unless it is a drug-related crime.