03/04/2025



Updated 03/05/2025 at 02: 58h.





NATO contemplates in its founding letter, the North Atlantic Treaty, an exit route in case any of its member states wants to break with A block that already accumulates more than 75 years of history And that, at least until now, he has only seen how his list of members has increased.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization He started in 1949 with twelve members -United States, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Portugal and the United Kingdom- with the aim of promoting democratic values ​​and cooperation in the field of defense, in final views to avoid conflicts.

In fact, the peaceful resolution of controversies is expressly marked among its commitments and contemplates a key commitment in article five, by virtue of which all states would be willing to help an ally in case it feels attacked –It has only been invoked once, by the United States After the attacks of September 11, 2001-.

The treaty proclaims that NATO is open to "any other European State willing to support the principles of this treaty and contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area", which has facilitated progressive extension. Spain, for example, joined in 1982 and Finland (2023) and Sweden (2024) have been the last to join a group that has 32 members today.









However, the treaty also contemplates the departure of a Member State, with the only proviso that 20 years of the entry of the agreement must have passeda threshold that was already achieved in 1969. It is not in any case an immediate exit, as with other international treaties and organizations.

The break will be effective one year after the notification of the denunciation of the Treaty to the United States Government, in turn responsible for collecting the new additions. It corresponds to Washington also inform the governments of the rest of the Member State of this notification.