There are stories that deserve to be told. The happy eighties have been narrated from the point of view of the children, there are our desires, our need to break with paternal principles and not to reproduce the domestic life of mothers. But what remains to be told is what they felt, that generation that faced the convulsive youth of some children who celebrated the arrival of freedoms. The irruption of political commitment, sexual openness, drugs. How did our parents experience the street spectacle of drugs? How much did they fear the possibility of finding their children half hanging in a corner? How did you feel when you heard that light-hearted and joyful speech about addictions? At the age of 20, I used to make reports with the tape recorder on my shoulder: I could hear the voices of those neighborhood mothers against drugs. There they were, desperate, but resistant, indignant at knowing that their speech was lost among so much pedantic that trivialized flirting with the heroine. The words of the revered mayor of Madrid, Tierno, will go down in history, encouraging the one who was not yet placed to be placed, and those television debates in which some radical philosopher in defense of freedoms showed no empathy towards the mother of a junkie.

When you turn years old, if life doesn’t make you more of an idiot, you have the opportunity to get rid of the youthful egomania and admit that there was a time when arrogance prevented you from being aware that your parents’ fears were justified. The fathers and mothers of the present have incorporated other fears to those of before; Added to the known addictions are those caused by technology. Of course, the figure of the idiot who defends the latest trend at all costs is eternal. When you meet a girl in a juvenile center who attacked her mother for taking her cell phone, you realize that all dependencies produce a narrowness of the mind, that they outline selfish personalities that can only harbor an obsession that leaves no room for Observe the pain it causes.

These days I have sadly read the unfortunate story of the son of Paul Auster and Lydia Davis. As you know, the young man was charged with involuntary manslaughter for leaving the heroin he was consuming within the reach of his ten-month-old baby. Daniel Auster, who has since been on probation, has died of an overdose. Suspicion of suicide remains in the air as the only relief from the evil caused by his negligence. Although some addictions are replaced by others, because there are always those who profit from the human tendency to get hooked, I find that there is a less cynical discourse regarding this matter. Impossible not to conceive of alcoholism as a misfortune that sinks life and damages creativity or drug addiction as an annihilation of the will. Part of the impression that this New York story has produced on me is intimately related, I confess, with those fears that I suffered from a bad drift of adolescent children. There are so many factors that a good education does not control, I don’t know, the sincere fascination of a teenager with a toxic environment, the infatuation with an undesirable person, the desire to experiment. A teenager is a reckless adventurer. And how complicated it is to find the right point between being overprotective and not caring.

Fascinated as fiction and critics usually are by the point of view of the cursed young man, there is little space left to listen to those who suffer the consequences of the uncontrollable son. Lydia Davis wrote in one of her stories something that seems to refer to her son, to the children: “If you are just a little selfish, you take care of them, you pay attention to them. You know what they do with their friends, you ask them questions, but not many and only up to a certain point, because there is never time; then the problems come and you don’t see them coming because you are too busy; they steal, and you wonder how that thing got to your house; they show you what they have stolen and, when you ask them, they lie; when they lie, you always believe them, because they seem so candid and you know it would take you a long time to know the truth”.

The most difficult thing about motherhood is not bringing a life into the world, although literature has now stubbornly focused on this story, but rather what comes later: silently accepting the decisions of someone who once was so much yours, be those decisions a path to happiness or to ruin.

