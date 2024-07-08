Legal advice

Can a check that bounced due to account closure be executed directly?



a question

A question was received from a reader who said:

I took a check from someone, and it was four years and ten months old, and it bounced from the bank because the account was closed. The bank confirmed this in a letter addressed to the police, and a report was opened against the issuer. Does the new check law include implementation in such a case?



the answer :

Legal Advisor Dr. Youssef Al Sharif:

The bounce of a check to close the account has become a case of direct execution under the ruling of the General Authority for Unification of Judgments. Therefore, the way to claim the value of the check is execution and not a civil lawsuit. Whatever the method of claim, it is subject to a statute of limitations of two years and six months from the date the check is due, according to Articles (618, 638) of the Federal Commercial Transactions Law.

Note that filing a police report interrupts the statute of limitations. If the period since the last correct action in the report has not exceeded two years and six months, you can open a check enforcement file. However, if it has exceeded that period, then if you open an enforcement file, the opponent can raise a substantive enforcement dispute and adhere to the statute of limitations because the statute of limitations is not a matter of public order, and therefore it must be adhered to until the court decides it.

You can send your inquiries to the email:



[email protected]