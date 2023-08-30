Legal advice

a question :

An inquiry was received from a reader, in which he says:

I have a check that has expired six months from the due date, and when I submitted the check to the bank, it was returned because the check expired, and I was surprised by the statement and tried with the bank, but the bank’s response is that the check expired.

Can I present the check for execution based on the aforementioned statement from the bank?

the answer :

Counselor Dr. Youssef Al-Sharif replies by saying:

The questioner can present the check and the bank’s statement, after the disbursement period, to the police by requesting an inquiry from the bank on which the check is drawn, whether there is a balance on the check’s maturity date or not, and based on the bank’s response to the police’s message, the execution of checks is either recorded if the statement is without a balance or not enough, Otherwise, a performance order request is submitted.



