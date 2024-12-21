The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) remembers that banking entities They will not be able to ask for any commission or demand compensation to citizens who come to collect the prizes from the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery draw, which is celebrated this Sunday, December 22.

Prizes less than 2,000 euros can be collected at any point of sale in the Lottery network and if the winning tenth has been purchased online, the user will automatically receive the amount in their assigned account. However, from 2,000 euros, it is charged at collaborating banking entities, listed on the State Lottery and Betting website. The right to collect the prizes expires after three months counted from the day following the day of the draw.

In this sense, the notable user organization that, when collecting a prize shared between several people, Each winner must be identified in the bank and their percentage of participation. The bank will pay the full prize into the account of the person who already has an account with that bank and will then distribute it as agreed.

“It is not advisable to collect the entire amount without first identifying the other participants, since when distributing it it may appear that the money is being donated, which would require the payment of the donation tax. What’s more, the Treasury automatically retains 20% of the portion of the prize that exceeds the exempt minimum of 40,000 euros for each tenth, not for each winning person. That is, the tax is deducted and then the net amount is distributed among the participants,” he explains, and then points out that, although the prize is not declared in the Personal Income Tax (IRPF), the returns generated , Yeah.

In the event that the tenth is damaged or damaged, It is advisable to present it to the State Society, Lotteries and State Bets, which will determine whether it is valid or not. “If it is very deteriorated, it will be the National Mint and Stamp Factory that must make a ruling,” specifies the OCU, which recalls that the courts look at different evidence to dictate payment of the prize, such as the fact that no one claims it, the analysis of the fragments or the seller’s testimony.

In addition, the Organization of Consumers and Users points out that, once a tenth is purchased, the first thing to do is to photograph it from both sides or make photocopies of the front and back, as it can serve as evidence if it is later lost or stolen. “A lottery ticket is a bearer document and, in principle, the prize is received by whoever has it in their possession,” he warns.

When it is shared, the depositary of the tenth You must give each participant a signed copywith the name and ID of the depositary, indicating the people who share it and with what amounts. It is also possible to send this same detailed document by email or instant messaging application to the participants, who must pay their part before the draw.

If you buy the ticket online, you must make sure that it is done at an authorized lottery administration. It can also be done directly on the State Lottery and Betting website. In this case, you must choose an associated point of sale, which can be any of the lottery administrations in Spain. When purchasing online, you receive an electronic receipt of the purchased tenths, which has the same legal validity as the paper tenth and certifies the ownership of the tenth. The originals are deposited in the safe of the lottery administration.

Regarding the loss or theft of the tenth, OCU indicates that it is “essential” to report it to the National Police or Civil Guard of the place where the event occurred. The complaint must include as much information as possible and all the circumstances, providing possible evidence, identifying the number, series and fraction. Besides, the agency must be notified in writing State Lotteries and Betting. “With the complaint the payment can be stopped until the judge decides who is the true owner,” he concludes.