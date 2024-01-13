'Cherry Magic' is one of the most popular yaoi stories today, so it is no surprise that it has been adapted into an anime this 2024. This homosexual romance plot was created by Yuu Toyota in 2018 and to this day it enjoys a large number of fans, so much so that it also has a live-action series with the same name that was launched in 2020. This animated series comes from the hand of Satellitea studio that previously worked on other productions, such as 'Fairy Tail', 'Log Horizon', among others.

'Cherry Magic' focuses on Kiyoshi, who turns 30 and becomes a magician after not having had sex in his entire life. His powers consist of hearing people's thoughts just by touching them, so he discovers that Yuichi, his co-worker, has a crush on him. This is the beginning of one of the most popular gay love stories in Japan.

When does the 'Cherry Magic' anime premiere?

This series, whose full name is 'Cherry Magic! Can thirty years of virginity make you a magician?', It premiered on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. Its address falls on Yoshiko Okuda ('Anohana', 'Black Lagoon'), while Tomoki Hasegawa is in charge of writing the script. On the other hand, it is important to note that Its chapters will premiere every Wednesday at 11:00 am (Peruvian time).

Here we indicate the premiere time of the anime episodes in other Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, Guatemala, Costa Rica: 10.00 am

Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 11.00 am

Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 12.00 pm

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay: 1.00 pm

Spain: 5.00 pm

How many chapters does the 'Cherry Magic' anime have?

The first season of 'Cherry Magic' will have a total of 12 episodess, which, as we mentioned earlier, will be released every Wednesday until March 27, the date on which their final delivery is scheduled.

Below, we show you the list with the respective premiere day for each of its episodes:

Chapter 1: January 10

Episode 2: January 17

Chapter 3: January 24

Chapter 4: January 31

Chapter 5: February 7th

Chapter 6: February 14th

Chapter 7: February 21st

Chapter 8: February 28th

Chapter 9: 6th of March

Chapter 10: March 13

Chapter 11: March 20

Chapter 12: March 27th.

Where to watch the 'Cherry Magic' anime

The episodes of 'Cherry Magic' can be seen exclusively on the platform Crunchyrolla page in charge of bringing the most famous Japanese productions outside of Asian territory. To watch the series you just need to go to its official website and register with an email. If you do not have a user, you can follow the steps indicated and access one of the plans it has to offer you.

If you want to watch the anime for free and completely legally, you can get the trial version of the streaming service, which lasts 14 days, during which time you can see all the content within its catalog.