Camusso and Furlan candidates with the Democratic Party: a practice to be prohibited

Susanna Camusso And Anna Maria Furlan the two former general secretaries of CGIL And CISL they will be candidates with the Democratic Party in the next political elections of September 25th. In fact, as often happens in the populares party, the trade unionists go to heaven, but the working class does not, it remains in the hell of work. Mind you, the towns Camusso And Furlan they have every right to apply but if they didn’t have their union history it would have been a lot better.

In fact, one could also make bad ideas about the independence of the trade unions – in this case of the left and of the center – if the secretaries are nominated a few years later by the Pd who often expressed the Minister of Labor and in any case is a party historically of government. In short, in other words, what guarantee can the workers, the exploited workers, the precarious, the young, to be defended by trade unionists who a year later will join forces with the “enemy”?

This unnatural practice should be prohibited by law. But these greedy do not care about the opportunity and the two women now come to collect the “prize”, perhaps for their complicity in managing some delicate negotiations. Maybe it won’t be like that, and we would be very pleased if it wasn’t, but having accepted the candidacy can be interpreted as a sort of “smoking gun”. People want to see clearly. Camusso and Furlan managed the consent of almost all Italian workers and now why do they accept the candidacies of those who represented the government at the time?

Make a nice gesture and give up. S.and they do not want to let Letta face her in the next party leadership. The Democratic Party would benefit much more from it among the popular classes which should represent the presence of the two dioscure, which at this point have become only a further cumbersome weight.

