Camuñas is the last Osasunista executioner of Madrid. It was January 30, 2011, so it’s about 10 years old.

It has rained ever since.

Yes, because it is not easy. The two seasons of mine we tied him and in 2011 we beat him. They were the 100-point leagues and we were able to face Madrid. Right now I watch football and I miss it because of the harmony of the fans and the city with the players, it was one of the happiest days of my sports life.

You will be looking forward to someone to take your witness.

I have so much affection and it is such a special team that I hope it will be in this game, that there will be a relief and they call me but we are two telling this story. And incidentally, that it helps them to leave the area in which they are now stuck. That was a great day, but I would love to be replaced.

How was that goal?

A quick play. Aranda controlled, gave a pass to the hole and I unmarked. Before Casillas left, I crossed the ball, hit the post and got in. It was an incredible moment. We beat Cristiano, Xabi Alonso, Sergio Ramos, Kaká…! It was the best Madrid along with Zidane’s current one, because of how they played and how old the players were. I had been in the Madrid quarry and being among the few chosen who beat them was the best, and also with a fairly complete game … That day Osasuna, El Sadar, or the city will never forget.

Some doubted whether their position was illegal.

Mourinho did not protest, something strange, heh, heh. heh The game ended and he said that Osasuna had just been the winner and that as the League was, they could have lost part of the title. It was such a fast play, I was on the defensive line… The goal was legal.

It is that one hundred points … will not be seen again.

It is difficult to repeat. Mourinho almost equaled Guardiola’s team, which was unstoppable. There were the two 50-goal monsters (Messi and Cristiano), Di María, Benzema, Özil … The game ended and I saw only happy faces on the street. That fills you up.

Only Ramos and Benzema remain from that game. Sergio is on everyone’s lips because he has not just renewed.

That highlights the merit of that victory. Those two are the keys today. Ramos is the most important of Madrid. The ins and outs of its renovation escape me. He is the icon of Madrid and he was already ten years ago.

He was in the quarry in Madrid and then he went to Rayo. What team was he on as a kid?

I played for Madrid for almost five seasons, I liked it. When you become a professional, when they tell me about my Osasuna, Recre, Villarreal, Rayo, Getafe … I have a lot of affection for them. I have come out of those sites very well. In my time there were Navarrese with whom it was a pleasure to play, but those of us who went, as the people of the city said, we seemed like one more. I have felt a more Navarrico the years that I was.

The games against Madrid were something else, the game of the year.

Yes. Then we also gave Barça a war. We tied one of the years I was there. With Madrid since you got up in the morning and we had breakfast together at the hotel in Gorraiz, you could already see the atmosphere, which was the game of the year. What you did not expect is to move forward with that against 100-point teams. But the strength of the fans was so great and they lived so much football that they pushed us. Last year they were like this.

El Sadar’s power of intimidation is losing a bit, don’t you think?

When I played as a rival before being there, it was the hobby that most impacted me and in the seasons that I have played at home they are the ones that I have enjoyed the most. It makes me sad to see them down there, there is a good team and a great coach, they are clear and they know what they play. The team that most misses the fans are them, because of that encouragement. I am sorry that the fans cannot accompany them, the players will be hurt.

He is preparing to be a coach, right?

I got the titles, I was training in Getafe two seasons ago and I’m still training. For my daughters I don’t want to move and my idea is to continue linked to soccer.

Who says if he will end up training in El Sadar!

Football from the outside seems simple, but there are many people prepared. I have turned 40, I am very young, although I have the titles and I have been a player, but you have to continue training. I love the world of the coach, although the best thing in the world is being a footballer. I like the world of management.

And what do you think of Arrasate’s work?

It is the cut of a coach that Osasuna needs, he has a personality that transfers the players and a very good way of watching football. It reminds me of Mendilibar and Camacho, who were with us. His team is aggressive in the opposite field, in the areas and on the attack plot. They do not hesitate when it comes to playing and it is their merit. They are teams that have to suffer at times and that is their turn now, but they know what they play, they do it very well, they are close together and it will give them not to stop suffering but to save the category.