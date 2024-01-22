Negrete Camucha She is loved by all Peruvians, who had the delight of seeing her excellent performances in various Peruvian audiovisual products. After moving away from the small screen for several years, the radio host surprised by reappearing first on the screens of Latina Televisión. Now, she does the same recording with 'América hoy'. We tell you all the details in this note.

What will Camucha Negrete's appearance be like in 'América hoy'?

It was his own general producer of 'America Today', Armando Tafur, who shared part of the appearance of the first actress. Through his official Instagram account, Tafur pointed out that they are preparing big surprises for the 2024 edition of the América Televisión magazine.

“There's something coming for 'America Today'”he wrote on the social network in which Camucha is seen in a classroom with the program's logo on the blackboard.

Camucha Negrete would have recorded a promo for the program. Photo: Instagram / Armando Tafur See also Chris Hemsworth nude were special effects: fans claim on the internet

What role will Camucha Negrete play in 'America Today'?

Many of the followers of the program suspect that she will be one of the new hosts of the magazine. However, neither the hosts nor the producer mentioned what role Camucha Negrete will have in 'América hoy'.

Even Gisela Valcárcel herself has not given an account of the new features that will come to the format this year, she only mentioned that it will be renewed. “Changes are always for the better and there are many coming to the program that will give us something to talk about,” He started counting on Instagram to place a broken heart emoji. And she concluded: “See you next year with a NEW 'America Today'.”