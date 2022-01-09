Back in the 90s, Camucha Negrete was one of the most beloved personalities on Peruvian television due to his charisma and style that convinced viewers. However, the actress also stayed away from the small screens for many years until this last Saturday, January 8, she visited the set of Because today is Saturday with Andrés.

The former member of Utilísimas arrived accompanied by her husband Enrique Collantes to chat extensively with Andrés Hurtado. As it is remembered, both conductors had some rough edges in the past due to the imitation that the comic actor made of him in the different programs of that time.

Camucha Negrete reveals that Gisela took away her program

In the middle of the conversation between the two, Camucha Negrete revealed one of the hardest moments that happened on television. It turns out that the exUtilísima confessed that Gisela Valcárcel took away a program that was going to be hers that was later called Aló, Gisela, but that, at first, it was called Aló, Camucha.

“I signed a contract and at a very difficult moment in my life because we had just lost my baby … It turns out that, after a short time, they ask if I had signed a contract, but they tell me it seems that they are going to give it to Gisela. I didn’t believe because I had been at Panamericana for so many years, “he said.

“I underestimated her, she was a girl, she was just starting out, but she did very well. Look at her where she is, but at the time, it was terrible for me. I resented the channel, “he added.

