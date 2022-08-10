One of the rarest “lost birds” on planet Earththe Campylopterus phainopeplushas been spotted for the first time in years, giving conservationists hope that the wonderful species may not be on the verge of extinction as previously thought.

The Santa Marta saber (Campylopterus phainopeplus) – an emerald green and electric blue hummingbird – was recently picked up by a local birdwatcher in Colombia’s Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains, according to an announcement by Re: wild.

“This sighting was a complete surprise, but very welcome”

said in a declaration Yurgen Vegawhich made the rediscovery by studying endemic birds in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

“As I was leaving the area where I had been working, a hummingbird caught my attention. I took out the binoculars and was shocked to see that it was a Santa Marta saber, and with an incredible stroke of luck the hummingbird perched on a branch giving me time to take photos and videos ”.

What else is there to know about Campylopterus phainopeplus

Campylopterus phainopeplus is such an elusive species that it has only been documented in the wild a handful of times: once when it was first discovered by scientists in 1946, then again in 2010 when the first ever photos were taken. of the species in nature.

However, it must be remembered that, over the years, there has been a smattering of possible sightings however these have never been confirmed by objective evidence, therefore they have not been officially recognized.

Fearing that Campylopterus phainopeplus might have become extinct, the species was added to Re project: wild Search for Lost Birds which set out to find 10 birds that hadn’t had a confirmed sighting in a decade or more.

“It is so amazing to see photos and videos of the saber of Santa Marta”

he has declared John C Mittermeier, Director of Threatened Species Protection at the American Bird Conservancywho later added:

“It’s like seeing a ghost. When we announced the top 10 most wanted lost birds last year, we hoped it would inspire birdwatchers to search for these species. And as this rediscovery shows, sometimes lost species re-emerge when we least expect it. It is hoped that rediscoveries like this will inspire conservation actions ”.

Almost nothing is known about the Santa Marta saber, except that they live in the humid neotropical forests of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta mountains at an altitude of between 1,200 and 1,800 meters (4,000 and 6,000 feet).

They are relatively large for a hummingbird and are notable for their vibrant green feathers and iridescent blue necks. They also whistle a feature song, which Vega heard when he captured the recent photos.

While this sighting holds promise, the species is still in a lot of trouble and remains listed as “critically endangered” on the IUCN Red List. Researchers suspect that the population of Santa Marta sabers in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta is very small and most likely decreasing.

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from all over the world!