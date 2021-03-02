Sporting will not be able to count on next Sunday in Ponferrada with the league’s top scorer, Uros Djurdjevic, who saw his fifth warning against Espanyol, and David Gallego has begun to prepare for the game in El Toralín with the desire to have Víctor Campuzano, already recovered from the discomfort that has separated him from the team after his arrival at the winter market.

Campuzano He played 23 minutes in Las Gaunas and then missed the games against Málaga and Albacete due to some discomfort that he was dragging on. He could not play against Espanyol, his former team, due to a clause in the exit contract of the Parakeet club. David Gallego hopes to be able to count on the Catalan against Ponferradina, once it seems fully recovered from the ailment.

The Sporting squad held the first training session of the week in Mareo, with the starters against Espanyol on the sidelines. Campuzano participated in that session, hurrying his set-up to be available to the technician, while the infirmary was left alone with Guille Rosas and Nikola Cumic, the only injured now.

Cumic takes another step in recovering from the sprained right ankle he sustained last week. On the other hand, Gallego is awaiting radiological tests that should confirm the scope of the Guille Rosas right hamstring injury, who had to retire last Sunday against Espanyol.