The Minister of Education, the deputy expelled from Vox María Isabel Campuzano, will not participate again in any technical table with the Ministry for the design of the new Ebau unless it is to implement the single state test. This was announced this Tuesday after the meeting of the Education Sector Conference, during which the minister confirmed the postponement of the controversial maturity test until 2028. An insufficient gesture for Minister Campuzano, who aligned herself with other PP communities, such as Madrid and Castilla y León, supporters of a single test for all of Spain.

Minister Pilar Alegría informed the councilors that she has decided to delay the implementation of the new Ebau, the selectivity adapted to the Lomloe contents, for one year, until June 2028. The first to inaugurate the future university entrance exam They will no longer be the students who are now in the second year of ESO, as announced at the end of July, but those who are in the first year. An insufficient measure for the Murcian counselor, who regretted after the meeting that «the intention of the Ministry is to continue with its design of the Ebau; the one-year delay in its implementation only affects the highly controversial maturity test, the rest maintains the scheduled schedule”. For the Murcian counselor, “this position distances the Ministry from a consensus among all the communities. It maintains the same inflexibility that forced us to leave the work table a few days ago,” Campuzano lamented.

The exam that will merge the common subjects, if applied, will count for 60%, and not 75% as planned



In fact, it was the autonomous governments themselves, the representatives of 15 of the 17 communities, all except Madrid and Castilla y León (who are opposed to everything because they want a common test for all of Spain), who requested on December 2, during a technical meeting with the ministry, to delay the implementation of the new Ebau due to the many discrepancies on the proposed model and to give time to try a greater consensus. The Regional Ministry of Education has been, for months, one of the main opponents of the new model, since it considers that it does not guarantee uniformity in the tests and reduces excessively. Alegría anticipated a few hours after accepting the demand, because the one-year postponement will allow us to see how the new teaching style implemented from this course with Lomloe evolves, focused on learning by skills rather than rote.

Madrid and Castilla y León did not join the general demand, not because the postponement did not seem good to them, but because they are not willing to negotiate anything with Education, neither now nor later, unless the selectivity becomes a single national test, a position that socialists and nationalists discard. The Murcian counselor also joined this position. In fact, what they transferred was the official position of the PP, which announced that it will no longer participate in any technical panel for the design of the new EBAU unless it is to implement the single state test.

The reconsideration that the Education Sector Conference made official this Tuesday includes a third change to the July draft. The general maturity test, which planned to merge all the common subjects -Spanish Language and Literature, Foreign Language, History of Spain and History of Philosophy- by 2027, will no longer account for 75% of the EBAU grade, as it said the summer draft, but when the new format is implemented, if it finally does, it would be worth 60%.