Educational freedom, considers the Minister of Education, “is based on the existence of two networks”, the public and the concerted, and that the students of both “receive a first-rate education.” He was defended this Monday in the Regional Assembly by the counselor María Isabel Campuzano, who claimed the increase in her budget for this year, which grows by almost 4% compared to the previous year. The network of subsidized centers will improve its allocation with a rise of twelve million euros, which also represents an increase of 4%. The increase will be used to attend to the vegetative growth in the classrooms (the schoolchildren who are going up courses, and therefore, generating more units to be arranged) and to the salary increase of the teachers.

Campuzano put the accent on the expense reserved for the construction of new educational centers, extensions and remodeling of existing ones planned by his department. The item for educational infrastructures grows 22% compared to the 2021 accounts, reaching 27 million euros. Among other works, next year the construction of the new Pavilion for Early Childhood Education of CEIP Pascual Abellán de Pliego will be completed and works started this year will continue to advance, such as the new Sagrado Corazón de Librilla school and the new Valle de Leiva IES, in Alhama de Murcia. In addition to these two projects, work begins on the new Primary Pavilion of CEIP Juan Carlos I de La Unión and the new CEIP La Aljorra (Cartagena). Actions are also contemplated to improve a large number of educational centers, with new execution phases such as the one that will allow the expansion of the IES Mar Menor de San Javier, and the construction of sports facilities at the IES Ibáñez Martín de Lorca and the IES María Cegarra Salcedo from La Unión.

Within the actions of the energy efficiency improvement and bioclimatic reconversion program “we will continue with the planned plan, making improvements in more than 30 new centers”, the minister highlighted. An investment of more than 4 million euros is contemplated to continue with the replacement of roofing with fiber cement.

The Ministry of Education and Culture will increase its budget by 55 million euros in 2022 compared to the current year. The investment for next year included in the accounts presented by the Government of the Region of Murcia includes an investment of 1,445,838,000 euros, “the largest budget in its history, with an increase of 3.96% over last year.”