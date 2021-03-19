The deputy expelled from Vox, who questioned the safety of the coronavirus vaccine in the Assembly, advocates “total freedom” to choose a school Campuzano and the deputies of the PP Juan Mata and Maruja Pelegrín. / A. RODRÍGUEZ FUENSANTA CARRERES Friday, 19 March 2021, 03:37



The deputy expelled from Vox Mabel Campuzano (Madrid, 1960) took it for granted yesterday that the Education and Culture portfolio is almost in her hands, and did not hesitate to give her opinion on the turn that the area should take. A graduate in Art History, she insists that if her time at the Assembly has gone unnoticed, “it has been because they have tried to