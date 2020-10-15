It seems Espanyol determined to test over and over again the affection that Víctor Campuzano has for his colors. The 23-year-old striker undertakes what can be considered his third life in the perico club after last weekend, at the RCDE Stadium and against Alcorcón, they played their first minutes of the season. The road has been long.

In the last day of a market in which numerous suitors –Like Logroñés, Girona, Sabadell and Tenerife– had been interested in his loan, encountering the refusal of the Parakeet club to assign it due to his intention to sell it in his last year of contract, the youth squad was close to joining David Gallego’s Sporting de Gijón, in a three-way operation that included the march of the experienced Álvaro Vázquez to Sabadell. But again from Cornellà they backed down, and Campuzano remained on the horn in a Espanyol where he had been out of all LaLiga calls and even the newcomer Keidi Bare had stripped him of the number that he was going to wear this course, the ’20’.

However, Vicente Moreno had never told him not to count on him. And so it was demonstrated this past Saturday, when first was part of the summoned –The coach suffered the casualties of Pol Lozano, Javi Puado, Adri Embarba and Keidi Bare–, and then came into play in the 73rd minute of Espanyol-Alcorcón, just in time to participate in the goal of Raúl de Tomás that gave victory to the parrots.

Campuzano clashes with David López after the final whistle of Espanyol-Alcorcón last Saturday.

Carlos Mira (RCDE)



With the ’24’ definitely on the back, Campuzano also premiered as officially professional footballer, since the previous season he had worn the ’31’, although de facto he was also part of the first team.

Wait for the forward who this third life leads him to consolidate, and consequently to renew, for a Espanyol that has given him a lot in his career but has never made things easy for him. Already something similar happened to what has happened now in juveniles, when he let him go incomprehensibly, since he was one of the great scorers of the quarry.

It would be some time later, in an interview with AS, when the then grassroots coordinator, Jordi Lardín, would admit that it was “his big mistake”. “I did not measure the times of the renovation. I thought we had it close but when I spoke with his agent it was already late. I got lost and I was wrong“, he assumed. Proof of his projection is that He was signed by Real Madrid Castilla.

SOCCER 17/18Campuzano celebrates a goal with Real Madrid Castilla, chased by Reguilón, in 2017.

PEPE ANDRES (DAILY AS)



Espanyol was able to correct their mistake by rescue him two years ago, in 2018, and already in the subsidiary he responded as he had always done, with goals: 15 scored in 32 games in Segunda B. His second life was starting well. It is not surprising that Gallego, who almost recovered it now for a direct rival of the parakeets such as Sporting, gave him all the confidence to upload it, last year, to the first team parakeet.

Although little could enjoy it, Iconic was the image of his hug and other players with Gallego in Moscow, in the Europa League, after scoring the final 0-2 against CSKA, paradoxically three days before the removal of the Súria coach.

Campuzano and David Gallego, on the pitch of Arena CSKA.

EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA (REUTERS)



If the numbers are reviewed, Campuzano gave more than what corresponds to a player with a subsidiary file, since ended up participating in 29 official matches, in which he scored six goals, all in European competition. And that the context of a team in free fall, with various coach changes, did not help too much for him or any other youth squad to settle.

However, it was with the descent and after the waters calmed down when Campuzano has been as close to leaving as in his youth stage, when he has exhausted his second life to start the third. The one that should take you, if you enjoy opportunities to prove their worth in the field, for this time to renew for Espanyol and not having to live, by obligation, more lives in such a short time.