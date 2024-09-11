Giving new impetus to a nursing profession, essential to guarantee the proper functioning of the National Health System, through more specialized interdisciplinary training. This is the theme at the center of the symposium ‘Excellence and innovation in nursing education’ scheduled for tomorrow, Thursday 12 September from 9.00 to 12.15 in Rome, at the Campus Bio-Medico University. The event, a launch event for the new Master’s Degree in Nursing and Midwifery Sciences, which will highlight the training opportunities offered by the Campus Bio-Medico University, will open a discussion forum between the main figures of the academic, healthcare and institutional world with the aim of encouraging young students to confidently undertake a nursing career, recognizing its value in the clinical and healthcare context and its high impact on society.

The round table moderated by Bruno Cavaliere, president of the Italian Society for the Direction and Management of Nursing Professions (Sidmi) on ‘Innovation in Nursing Education and Opportunities in Healthcare’, alongside the most significant experiences, will illustrate the frontiers of the profession. Participants will include: Luigi Baldini, president of the National Institute for Social Security and Welfare of the Nursing Profession (Enpapi); the president of the National Federation of Nursing Professions (Fnopi) Barbara Mangiacavalli; Francesco Saverio Mennini, head of the Department of Programming, Medical Devices, Pharmaceuticals and Policies in Favor of the National Health Service of the Ministry of Health; Enrico Montaperto, director of Office VI of the General Directorate of Higher Education and the Right to Study of the Ministry of University and Research; Vincenzo Di Lazzaro, dean of the Departmental Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome; Senator Paola Binetti, professor of History of Medicine; Rosaria Alvaro, President of the Italian Society of Nursing Sciences, University of Rome Tor Vergata; Alvisa Palese, President of the Permanent Conference of Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree Courses in Health Professions, University of Udine.

Following this, there will be a story of successful experiences with: Maurizio Zega, president of the Center of Excellence for Nursing Culture and Research (Cecri) and president of the Order of Nursing Professions (Opi) of Rome; Ercole Vellone associate professor of Nursing Sciences, University of Rome Tor Vergata; Alberto Dal Molin, president of the Degree Course in Nursing, University of Eastern Piedmont; Azzurra Massimi, researcher at the Department of Public Health and Infectious Diseases, Sapienza University of Rome. In closing, there will be awards for young professionals who have made significant contributions to the nursing profession with their direct testimonies. The conclusions will be entrusted to Maria Grazia De Marinis, president of the three-year degree course in Nursing and Master’s degree course in Nursing and Midwifery Sciences of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome.